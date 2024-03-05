"WE ARE BOOKED AND BUSY": Fans rejoice as Big Hit Music drops Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S Promotional Schedule

On March 4, 2024, Big Hit Music released the promotional schedule for BTS' Kim Taehyung's digital single, FRI(END)S on X. The schedule chart features dates for various content releases, including teasers, concept photos, and the music video.

The agency previously announced Kim Taehyung's upcoming single through a press release published on Weverse on March 3, 2024. The agency stated:

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS member V’s digital single, FRI(END)S. FRI(END)S is a love song in the Pop Soul R&B genre. Please stay tuned for its release! Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS."

As soon as fans got to know about the promotional schedule for the track, they took to social media to express their excitement.

"You deserve all the love in this world": Fans can't wait to watch Kim Taehyung's upcoming FRI(END)S music video

According to the FRI(END)S promotional schedule chart, a short film is scheduled to be released on March 6 at 10 PM KST. Concept Photo 1 and Concept Photo 2 will be released on March 8 at 12 AM KST and March 11 at 12 AM KST, respectively. This will be followed by a flash video, which will be unveiled on March 11 at 10 PM KST.

Teaser Version 1 and Teaser Version 2 will be revealed on March 10 at 12 AM KST and March 12 at 12 AM KST, respectively. Lastly, the music video will be released on March 15 at 1 PM KST in 2024.

Soon after, Kim Taehyung's fandom started sharing the FRI(END)S' promotional schedule on social media. They praised the idol's hard work and the contents he had prepared for them before he began his military service.

The agency released the pink-colored post for the single on their Instagram handle @bts.bighitoffical. In the poster, an iPhone 6 model with a broken screen was displayed, raising curiosity among fans about the story of his upcoming music video. The FRI(END)S digital single is also available for pre-order on the BTS official shop.

More about BTS member V

BTS' Kim Taehyung released his full-fledged studio album Layover on September 8, 2023. Big Hit Music described it as a pop, R&B, and jazz album. Frankie Scoca, Freekind, Jinsu Park, Absent Chronicles, and Monro were the producers behind the singer's album. It featured six songs, with Slow Dancing serving as the lead track. He collaborated with female singer UMI for her single titled wherever u r.

It's been over five or six months since the fandom has been waiting for BTS' V's new music, and the announcement of FRI(END)S is indeed a pleasant surprise for fans. With the release of a promotional schedule for his single, fans are looking forward to the singer's upcoming project.

Kim Taehyung is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He has reportedly been promoted to Private First Class and is currently deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps. He is expected to be discharged from duty in 2025.