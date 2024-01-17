"Talent was bleeding out of him": Fans react as BTS Suga shares being asked to sign the contract by BigHit right after his 1st round of auditions

In the most recent Suchwita episode, Min Yoongi, better known by his stage name Suga from BTS, shared a startling truth about his personal life. On January 15, 2024, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa was the guest artist on Suchwita where he shared that he is one of the closest friends of Yoongi. During their meaningful and deep conversation, the BTS idol revealed that he was asked to sign a contract with BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) right after the first round of his audition.

During one of its auditions in 2010, BigHit Entertainment only planned to choose the individual who would have placed first. Even though Suga came second, his rap skills astounded BigHit executives during the auditions, and they asked him to sign with the agency as a music producer and a trainee.

BTS ARMY is familiar with Suga's audition story but wasn't aware that they made him sign the contract right after the first round itself. Admirers went online to laud the Life Goes On rapper-songwriter for his impeccable talent that led him to the pinnacle of success.

"They knew he was special": Fans lavish praise on Suga's musical prowess that led him to the summit of success

As HYBE released the latest episode of Suchwita, a talk show hosted by Min Yoongi of BTS, fans erupted with joy to watch the rapper share several anecdotes from his life and career. However, a netizen named Park Inh-won, posted on an online forum, revealing that he was one of the fellow candidates who had auditioned for BigHit Entertainment back in 2010 alongside Suga.

As translated by a Twitter user, @hyyhxhyyh, the netizen mentioned his name in his post and stated that Yoongi was "already exceptional" in rapping and songwriting. His performance during the 2010 audition impressed everyone present although he came second place.

The individual continued by saying that despite the passage of time, he kept making prayers for BTS hero Yoongi to keep on achieving great things as he listened to the songs from his first solo album, D-DAY.

Park Inh-won wrote:

"This is Park Inhwon, who is on the stage together as Ilsan Rap Prodigy at Hit It Final. From then on, Suga hyungnim was already exceptional. They were supposed to pick only 1st place. But his showmanship was so amazing that they couldn't pick Suga hyung, who came in 2nd place... Do you remember going to buy cheongsimhwan together back then? I'm listening to this album. I hope you become even more and more successful in the future!"

In 2015 Yong-hwa was promoting his solo album One Fine Day while BTS was promoting their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1. Yong-hwa further mentioned during the episode that younger artists don't often express it. Ninety per cent of them would grumble about not getting enough breaks from their agency.

It was at that moment in 2015, when he realized that BTS would become very successful in the future. While discussing a similar chain of thoughts, the BTS idol shared his story from his first audition for BigHit.

The BTS ARMY expressed their astonishment over Twitter (now X) since several were oblivion to this little detail from Yoongi's audition story. Fortunately, during episode 25 of Suchwita, due to recounting and rekindling old memories with his long-standing friend and industry peer Jung Yong-hwa, Suga brought it up and revealed this information.

South Korean singer, musician, and actor Jung Yong-hwa is well-known for being the frontman, main vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the rock group CNBLUE. He made his television debut in You're Beautiful (2009). Since then, he has demonstrated his acting prowess in a number of dramas, including Sell Your Haunted House (2021), Heartstrings (2011), and The Package (2017).