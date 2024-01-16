“Genius marketing manager”: Fans react hilariously as BTS’ Suga endorses ‘Mogu Mogu’ during his latest Suchwita episode with Jung Yong-hwa

As a special guest on BTS member Suga's talk show Suchwita (Time to Drink with SUGA) on January 15, 2024, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa stunned fans with their unanticipated camaraderie. The two discussed how they became friends, and Jung Yong-hwa shared his perspective on how he believed from the beginning that BTS would become successful.

As expected, fans and viewers of Suchwita enjoyed the latest episode, although a certain segment strung at their heartstrings way more than expected. Fans were left laughing over Suga's endearing method of endorsing other brands and sponsors of the show during his episodes of Suchwita.

Even in episode 25, while CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa took a sip of a glass of 'Mogu Mogu', he slightly choked on the chunky bits of his drink. The BTS idol didn't skip a beat to immediately promote the brand on his show. Fans were sent on a laughing spree upon seeing the clip, and they reacted by sharing their amusing thoughts on X calling Yoongi a "genius marketing manager."

"He would do well at a flea market": Fans go on a laughing spree over Suga's insane yet funny promotional skills

Suchwita episode 25 was released on January 15, 2024, much to the fans' delight. Since Min Yoongi, aka Suga, is actively serving his mandatory duty as a public service personnel, fans won't be able to see him until June 2025. Due to his shoulder injury, the Life Goes On rapper couldn't enlist in the South Korean military like his fellow bandmates.

Nevertheless, the idol had shared with his fans—before his enlistment—that he had filmed a lot of content for them to watch and enjoy till the time he would be away fulfilling his mandatory service duty. Staying true to his words, Suga had pre-filmed several episodes of Suchwita, which are being released by HYBE in a steady flow. Episode 25 with CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa is one of those.

While discussing BTS, Suga said that the group's members, along with him, won't be forever young to pull off "hot" looks and amazing performances. Continuing, The Last rapper mentioned that he keeps pondering over such a thing since the career graph of a singer is usually a shorter one compared to other professions. Yoongi said:

"Being hot can't last forever. Because the career of a singer is shorter than you think. That's why when singers quit, they go into acting or do something else. BTS is so hot and doing great right now, but I know it won't last forever."

As soon as Jung Yong-hwa heard him say that, he interrupted Yoongi and asserted that BTS is forever. It was then that both artists made a toast, following which Yong-hwa choked on his cocktail of Mogu Mogu and soju. Immediately, Yoongi announced, looking at the cameras:

"See, it has got chunky bits. This is Mogu Mogu's special trait."

For the uninitiated, Mogu Mogu is a well-known beverage brand that includes chewy nata de coco jelly cubes and fruit juice. Fermented water from young coconuts is used to make nata de coco chunky bits once it develops a jelly texture. This further gives the popular beverage, Mogu Mogu, a distinctive texture. The brand Mogu Mogu is renowned for its pleasant chewiness and refreshing flavor.

The BTS ARMY flooded X immediately, sharing their thoughts on the viral clip. Some said that with his exceptional marketing skills, Yoongi would do great in a flea market, while others lauded the idol for his great ambassadorship.

Min Yoongi, aka Suga of BTS, enlisted as a public service personnel to serve the mandatory period of 21 months on September 22, 2023. The BTS idol will be discharged from his duties in June 2025.