“I didn’t think of him as an outstanding actor, but he proved his acting skills”: Cast of Brain Works discuss their experience with the show and more

In a recent online press conference, the cast of Brain Works discussed their experience and expectations for the upcoming K-drama.

On January 2, 2023, Brain Works' Director Lee Jin-Seo, along with the leads Cha Tae-hyun and Jung Yong-hwa, participated in KBS 2TV’s online promotional event. The trio shed light on what it has been like working with each other and also reflected on some interesting aspects of the show.

Discussing the thoughts behind the perfectly synchronized cast, director Lee Jin-seo revealed that he did not have high expectations from Jung Yong-Hwa given his inclination towards rom-com K-dramas. The director, however, confessed that his opinion changed after watching the actor’s stunning performance in Sell Your Haunted House. He said:

“Since Jung Yong Hwa has an image of [acting in] rom-coms, I didn’t think of him as an outstanding actor, but he proved his acting skills in Sell Your Haunted House, which is when I started paying attention. When I was making the list of leading roles, his character synchronization was so high that I sent him a call right away.”

Needless to say, fans of Jung Yong-hwa are excited to see what the actor has in store for them.

“I was drawn in because it was a character I hadn’t done before”: Cast of Brain Works on the show and their characters

KBS's latest brain science-themed comedy-mystery drama Brain Works focuses on the dynamic of two men who can't stand each other but are forced to work together to solve a criminal case involving a rare brain ailment.

Shin Ha-ru, portrayed by CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa, is a neuroscientist with an amazing brain but no humanity. Having played the role of an interesting character, the Heartstrings actor shared that he was drawn towards the character of Shin Ha-ru due to the uniqueness of the role. He added that working alongside Cha Tae-hyun was another major motivation for him. The actor also explained:

“I was drawn in because it was a character I hadn’t done before. What I was most hesitant about was that there were so many lines. It was a personal challenge, but beyond all that, this was a role I really wanted to try.”

Continuing, he said:

“After hearing that Cha Tae Hyun was appearing, I became that much more certain [of accepting the role].”

Meanwhile, Cha Tae-hyun brings to the screen the character of Geum Myung-se, a charming and caring investigator who possesses an altruistic intellect.

Commenting on his character, the veteran actor said that the script was entertaining, and he felt like his character suited him well, given his past experience with comic characters. He said:

“When I first got the script [of Brain Works] it was so fun. The character of Ha Ru played by Jung Yong Hwa was incredibly charming. Although I haven’t seen this kind of role lately, it’s one that I’ve done a lot. I decided on my appearance because I was drawn to the comedic role.”

Brain Works aired on January 2, 2023, and its next episode will premiere on January 3.

Poll : 0 votes