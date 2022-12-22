Brain Cooperation has unveiled riveting character posters offering a glimpse of leads

On December 20, KBS released intriguing character posters for its upcoming comedy drama, Brain Cooperation, showcasing the personalities of the four main leads. KBS posted the character posters on its Instagram handle.

The upcoming comedy drama Brain Cooperation revolves around brain science. While the protagonists of the drama aren’t fond of each other, they are forced to work together when they set out on a mission to solve a serious criminal case related to a rare brain disease.

Brain Cooperation features CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa, Cha Tae-hyun, Kwak Sun-young, and Ye Ji-won. The posters showcase the kind of brain each of the lead characters possess.

Jung Yong-hwa’s character Shin Ha-ru boasts an extraordinary brain in upcoming drama Brain Cooperation

Jung Yong-hwa is set to essay the role of Shin Ha-ru, a renowned neuroscientist who is famous all over the world. As shown in his character poster, he is someone with an extraordinary brain. Despite being sharp, well-spoken, handsome, and a genius, Shin Ha-ru lacks social skills.

In the poster for Brain Cooperation, he is introduced as someone who is undaunted and isn’t afraid of anything in the world.

Actor Cha Tae-hyun will take up the role of Geum Myung-se. Geum Myung-se is said to be the complete opposite of Shin Ha-ru, as he is filled with compassion and kindness. Though he is a detective by profession, he doesn’t get suspicious of people and lets them go easily.

In the character poster for Geum Myung-se, he is introduced to someone with an altruistic brain. He is always concerned with the needs of others and can be fatally kind.

Since both Shin Ha-ru and Geum Myung-se are totally opposites of each other, when they join hands to solve a case, the two clash on many matters in Brain Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kwak Sun-young will portray the character of Seol So-jung, who is always worried about the uncertainty of things. She is introduced as the anxious brain in her character poster. Since, she is always worried about other people, she is usually timid and nervous around them.

Seol So-jung is also not good at coping with stress and problems at work. She gets highly nervous in difficult and risky situations.

Ye Ji-won is set to essay on the role of Geum Mung-se’s ex wife, Kim Mo-ran, in Brain Cooperation. She is introduced as someone who isn’t shy about intimate conversations and is always ready to talk about her issues. Her character has an advanced somatosensory system.

Kim Mo-ran is also sensitive to visual stimulation and she is emotionally proactive. Her brain reacts quickly when it comes to her emotions.

It will be interesting to watch how the lives of these four characters get entangled while battling new challenges in the upcoming drama, Brain Cooperation.

Know more about the cast of Brain Cooperation

Jung Yong-hwa is a singer, actor, producer and songwriter. He is also a member of the K-pop band CNBLUE and made his acting debut with the K-drama, You’re Beautiful. Since then, he has appeared in dramas like Heartsrings, The Package, The Three Musketeers, and many others.

He recently appeared in the fantasy drama Sell Your Haunted House and has been confirmed for the upcoming romance drama It’s You, Out of the Blue.

Cha Tae-hyun recently gained recognition for his role in the 2021 comedy drama Police University. He is well known for his roles in dramas such as Hit the Top, The Producers, and many others. He has been confirmed as the supporting actor for the upcoming drama Moving.

Kwak Sun-young is one of the most well-known faces in K-dramas, and is known for her roles in Encounter, Inspector Koo, and others. She recently starred in Behind Every Star as the main lead, and has been confirmed for the upcoming drama, Moving, where she will be seen in a supporting role.

Meanwhile, Ye Ji-won is well known for her roles in dramas such as Never Twice, Dinner Mater, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and others.

The upcoming comedy romance drama Brain Cooperation is scheduled to premiere on January 2, 2023 at 9:50 pm KST.

