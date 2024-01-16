"Organize a search party: ARMYs react hilariously as BTS' Suga shares losing a trademark item in latest Suchwita episode

BTS member Suga is all over social media for the latest episode of his talk show Suchwita featuring CNBLUE’s Yonghwa. On January 14, 2024, KST, BANGTANTV dropped episode 25, where Yonghwa was invited as the guest, sharing some wholesome moments with Suga. The clips from the episode went viral on the internet as fans could not stop talking about it.

During their conversation, Yonghwa brought up how Suga used to wear a Leopard bucket hat. This made the latter realize that now he does not wear it often and does not remember where it was. He said,

“I don’t know where that went! I wore it so often.”

Suga confirmed that he did not have it at home, and it was gone. Yonghwa reminded him how the Leopard bucket hat was his trademark.

“Wasn’t that sort of your trademark?”

Fans decided to take the matter into their own hands and search for the hat for the Haegum singer. They shared their ideas and strategies to find his “trademark” hat. A fan on X suggested organizing “a search party.”

Expand Tweet

“It's at one of Tannie’s house”: Fans react hilariously as Suga shares he has lost his trademark bucket hat on Suchwita

As the latest episode of Suchwita began, the BTS member introduced the CNBLUE member, and the two reminisced about the last time they met. Yonghwa revealed how he went out to have a meal with the BTS member while they were both preparing for their concerts. Yonghwa shared how the Daechwita singer wore the Leopard bucket hat.

As the BTS member revealed losing the hat, fans could not help but worry about it as it was an iconic hat he was often seen wearing. Some fans believed the hat would be at one of the Bangtan members’ houses.

Fans shared a clip of J-Hope and Jungkook playing with a similar Leopard bucket hat during a V live stream. A fan noticed that the footage shows the two BTS members playing with the hat. One person claimed Kim Taehyung was the last person to wear that hat. The conversation turned hilarious as fans shared their theories on where the hat could be. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suga's recent activities

Currently, the D-DAY singer is working at a community service center as he opted for public service for the mandatory military conscription. He began his service in September 2023.

As the global brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Valentino, he was featured in the latest Valentino Narratives campaign. This caught fans by surprise as the campaign was filmed before his enlistment, and they did not see this coming.