“Yoongi’s villain origin story": Fans react as BTS' Suga hilariously complains about IU not inviting him to her concert in the recent Suchwita episode

Popular K-pop star IU was recently invited to BTS member Suga's talk show Suchwita for episode 24. From friendly banter to discussing music production, the 93-liner K-pop artists gave some wholesome moments for their fans to remember.

During their conversation, Suga amusingly mentioned that he had not been invited to IU's glorious concert in Seoul. The little bickering left the Hotel Del Luna actress and fans laughing, as this was not the first time he had spoken about the no-invitation joke. The BTS member described his experience of not being able to attend the Golden Hour Concert, saying,

“Last year, in Jamsil, I was driving by in my car, I saw the fireworks, The Golden Hour Concert, a lot of my friends went and my members went to, I saw one performance since I wasn't invited…”

To Suga's complaint, the My Mister star hilariously cracked up a joke, saying,

"Not this again!... You'll still be talking about this when we're 40 years old."

The two idols were all over the internet, attracting much attention from fans. Fans reacted hilariously to this clip. A fan on the X said this is “Yoongi’s villain origin story.”

"Yoongi's roman empire”: Fans amused as BTS' Suga jokes about not being invited to IU's Golden Hour concert

Known for her astonishing vocals and stage presence, last year, the Celebrity singer held her first solo concert in three years. The Golden Hour Concert was held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, which can accommodate a crowd of over 69,000 people. She marked her name in history as the first female South Korean artist to hold a concert at the aforementioned stadium.

Released on December 26, multiple clips from the latest Suchwita episode are going viral on social media as fans cannot stop talking about it. One such clip saw Min Yoongi, aka Suga, complaining to IU for not inviting him to her concert. He adorably expressed his wish to attend the concert.

Fans found this extremely funny as this was not the first time he made this joke. Previously BTS' Suga appeared on IU's Pallette to promote his solo comeback album D-Day and made the same hilarious joke.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about their friendly conversation. They also added amusing memes to this hysterical situation, saying this will continue forever. Here are some reactions:

IU revealed coming on Suchwita as the BTS member was supposed to enlist in September before the release of the episode. Suga wished to provide enough content for ARMYs while he was completing his service as a public servant.

The Dream actress wanted to help him create good content for his fans and viewers. Fans expressed their gratitude towards the singer for this kind gesture.