"THE IMPACT OF MIN YOONGI": Fans react as server crashes following the release of Valentino Narratives campaign ad featuring BTS' Suga

BTS member Suga took the internet by storm with his latest appearance in the Valentino Menswear Campaign for 2024. He was named one of the global ambassadors for the Italian luxury brand on January 17, 2023; the latest Narratives Campaign has sent fans into a frenzy as they did not expect Suga to present it.

The Haegum singer began his military service in September last year, indicating the campaign was filmed before enlistment. Billboard Japan featured Suga in Valentino's The Narratives Spring Summer collection for 2024, directed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and captured by Theo Wenner. Given the enormous popularity of the BTS rapper, fans quickly rushed to Billboard Japan's website to get a glimpse of the latest collection. However, the servers crashed quickly due to many fans visiting the website.

Boasting about the singer's impact, fans took to social media to celebrate this moment. A fan on X said, “THE IMPACT OF MIN YOONGI.”

“A perfect match!”: Fans react as BTS’ Suga graces Valentine's 2024 The Narratives Campaign

Fans were caught off guard when the Maison dropped the eye-capturing teaser for Valentino's The Narratives Campaign on January 11. The teaser illustrated a mysterious celebrity rolling out of his car surrounded by cameras portraying “Stars and Stardom.” On their official Instagram page, they wrote,

“#ValentinoNarratives The energy, individuality, and the story of stardom. Stay tuned to discover the face of the new menswear campaign."

The teaser created much curiosity in the audience. However, ARMYs were quick to recognize their favorite idol. They were convinced it was him just by his back and walking style. As soon as the 2024 Spring Summer Collection was out featuring the BTS member, fans could not keep calm.

Billboard Japan covered the campaign, and their servers crashed within minutes due to the vast number of fans visiting the website. Fans praised Suga for effortlessly showcasing the fresh collection, primarily focusing on shorts over blazers and shirts. Gushing over his visuals, they shared their thoughts on social media.

Here are some reactions from users on X:

Previously, on January 11, the latest promotional ads featuring Suga were spotted in multiple locations in Paris, France. The posters and ads quickly swirled all over social media.

Suga concluded his highly-grossing solo concert tour, D-Day, in August last year and began his military service in September. Many were surprised by his sudden appearance since he works at a community service center and did not see the Valentino 2024 Narrative Campaign coming their way.

The D-Day singer is expected to be discharged from his national duties in 2025.