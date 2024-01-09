“Looks like they have adapted well”: Fans breathe a sigh of relief following the release of BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s latest photos in the military

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook took over social media when photographs from their military base garnered widespread attention. On January 8, a few pictures of the septet members surfaced, where they were seen posing with their troop members. One notable picture captured Jungkook leaning towards Jimin, further captivating fans and stirring talks online.

As the fans saw this endearing photo, they shared their thoughts on social media. Many highlighted that the two K-pop stars seemed to have adjusted with their fellow military trainees. They showered the duo with praise and compliments while sharing how they missed them and eagerly anticipating their return.

A user on the X wrote, “Looks like they have adapted well.”

“They look so healthy”: Fans react to the recent photos of BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook in the military

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were the last two members of the K-pop boy group to enlist in the military on December 12, 2023. The two chose the buddy system to serve their time in the military as companion soldiers. This system allows two friends or two acquaintances to serve and train in the military together throughout their term.

Thanks to this arrangement, fans have been seeing them together in the military since this is not the first image released by the official application, The Camp. The BTS duo Jikook, as fans like to call them, were spotted in a group photograph standing next to each other. They wore black masks, hiding their faces, but the fans quickly recognized them as they saw the tattoos on the 3D singer's hands.

The BTS ARMYs took to social media to share their thoughts. They highlighted that the Take Two singers seemed to appear healthy, and they were relieved to see the images. These photos stirred a whirlpool of emotion in the hearts of many fans, as they dearly miss the BTS members while wishing they were in a healthy state.

Here are some reactions:

In the previously shared images, they were seen standing beside each other while wearing their military uniforms and helmets and holding guns. It appeared they were participating in a training session or class held at their military base.

All the group members, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and recently RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, respectively, commenced their military service between December 2022 and December 2023. Jin and J-Hope are expected to be discharged from their duties this year in June and October, respectively. While the remaining members of the group are expected to return in 2025.

Jimin's Closer Than This

The Like Crazy singer released a song specially dedicated to ARMYs as he left to fulfill his national duties. On December 22, 2023, at 2 pm KST, Jimin dropped his solo song Closer Than This.