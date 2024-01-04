All military photos of BTS' V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin released till now

Following the military enlistment of V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin, fans have been yearning for the military photos of BTS members. Since the chances of ARMYs getting a glimpse of the members are quite thin when they're serving in the military, fans have been savoring all the pictures that have made their way to the internet.

Expand Tweet

On December 12, fans had to bid their final farewell as all the remaining BTS members enlisted in the military. Given that ARMYs spent over ten years with the idols, who actively interacted with them and posted on the internet all the time, the enlistment period has been a rough time for fans, who have been missing the members more than ever.

Regardless, they've been extending their support toward BTS, who've been going through a new phase in their lives.

Expand Tweet

All official military photos of BTS' V, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM that have been made public so far

The remaining BTS members, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM, enlisted together in groups of two on consecutive days, December 11 and 12. BTS V and RM have taken up roles as active-duty soldiers under the Special Task Forcers unit and are currently taking up basic training under the Nonsan Training Center. It was also recently announced that the two were labeled the platoon leaders or commanders of their squad.

Jimin and Jungkook, on the other hand, enlisted in the military on December 12 together through the "buddy system". This system allows friends and acquaintances to enlist together and train side-by-side to ease the service period and act as mutual support. The two are also undergoing their basic training at the 5th Infantry Division Key Recruit Training Center.

Ever since the four's enlistment, only a handful of military photos of BTS have landed on the internet. Regardless, fans have been treasuring the same while simultaneously cheering them on their new and tough journey.

1) BTS V and RM with their Special Task Forces squad

Military photos of BTS V and RM (Image via X/@Bts_ot7_sk)

2) BTS V and RM as platoon leaders of their Special Task Forces squad

Military photos of BTS V and RM (Image via X/@global_fan_base)

Military photos of BTS V and RM (Image via X/@global_fan_base)

3) BTS Jimin and Jungkook as soldiers undergoing basic training

BTS Jimin and Jungkook in theor uniforms (Image via X/@kpopbuzzdaily)

4) BTS V and RM entering the Nonsan Army Training Center

BTS V and RM' first photos in their military uniforms (Image via My Music Taste)

5) BTS Jimin and Jungkook entering their Army Training Camp

BTS Jungkook and Jimin entering their training camps (Image via X/@tothemoon_jimin)

As fans continue to cherish the glimpse of the members through the military photos of BTS that have landed on the internet, they hope for more such pictures to be released soon in order to remain updated with the members' whereabouts.

When are the BTS members expected to return from their mandatory military service?

As the members continue with their military enlistments, fans have also been eagerly counting down the days for their return. BTS' Jin, who was the first to enlist in the military, is expected to return in just a few months, on June 12, 2024. The next BTS member who enlisted, j-hope, is also scheduled to return this year, on October 24, 2024.

SUGA, on the other hand, who enlisted in September 2023, is scheduled to return in March 2025. The remaining four members who enlisted in December 2023, BTS V, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM, are expected to return in June 2025. Therefore, the members are expected to rejoin their group around 2025.

Despite the long period of waiting that lies ahead for ARMYs, fans have been consistently sending love and support to the BTS members, cheering them on for their military enlistment while cherishing the moments they have left behind so far.