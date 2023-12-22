"WHAT DO YOU MEAN FINALE?": Fans emotional as ‘Closer Than This’ reportedly marks the end of “#ThisIsJimin” content presented over the past 3 months

BTS member Jimin, who is also an established solo artist, released a new track Closer Than This on December 22, 2023. The singer-songwriter gave an ode to his fandom, the ARMY, by weaving his sincere feelings towards them in the form of a song.

However, on the same day, South Korean media outlet Osen News reported that the release of Closer Than This could potentially indicate the end of the #ThisIsJimin series.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, #ThisIsJimin is a series that the singer-songwriter of BTS started on Instagram by relaying dance reels. He would perform and record a small part of the choreography on his songs or the songs of other musicians and share them on the social media platform for his fans to enjoy.

For the past three months, the BTS idol has shared some of the most enticing performances through those reels. Fans came across the news of series ending, they had a meltdown and reacted on Twitter. One of the fans wrote:

Expand Tweet

"I refuse to believe": Fans feel overwhelmed as Jimin closes one chapter with Closer Than This, a song that took two years to release

BTS continues to surprise its fans with explosives, even if they are serving in the military. Jimin, who had recently enrolled in the military, sent his fans a unique present before he left: the digital song Closer Than This. Before the song's official release, Jimin was seen dancing to it in a video posted on BTS' official Instagram account.

Jimin was seen dancing in his studio at the onset of the Instagram video. Following a few steps, fellow musician V made an unexpected appearance as they walked across the surface of the studio mirror while their phones recorded the action.

There were messages all over the mirror that were obviously meant for ARMYs, include, "Don't worry, I'll catch you soon." I'll be back. I love you very much; don't get sick and stay happy."

Meanwhile, another news broke out, setting the internet ablaze as co-writer and co-producer of the new track Closer Than This, Keven Ekofo posted on the song's Instagram account. However, it was the caption that sent the BTS ARMY into an online frenzy.

Keven Ekofo wrote that Ayo The Producer aka Austin Owens had gotten in touch with him two years ago suggesting the potential of the track Closer Than This.

Keven Ekofo wrote,

"Excited to announce this one. Ayo called me two years ago sharing the amazing news about the potential of this song coming out. Safe to say it was worth the wait & truly a testament of how important timing and patience is."

Expand Tweet

Fans were stunned beyond belief to learn that Closer Than This is an outcome of two years of blood, sweat, and tears of BTS' Jimin. Seated among a group of writers in the music video, the Promise singer discusses the meaning behind the song's profound lyrics, reiterating that he was not saying goodbye for real.

As he enlisted in the South Korean military as an active-duty soldier, the singer-songwriter isn't bidding adieu to BTS ARMY. Rather, he's using his most recent solo hit, Closer Than This, to send a sincere and emotional love letter to his fans assuring them by saying "I'll see you later."

The music video includes footage of BTS that they have treasured throughout the years as a group, including their first performances, current live shows, and endearing encounters with ARMYs. The Promise singer's latest release Closer Than This captures a range of feelings, from ecstatic revelries to private moments spent together.

The Like Crazy vocalist appears to reassure ARMYs throughout the song that anytime they want him, he will be right beside them. Fans poured their hearts out on social media and expressed their thoughts stating that they refuse to believe that the singer is closing the chapter on the Instagram reel series.

Simultaneously, fans also expressed their utter disbelief as they learned that Closer Than This is a love letter by him that took two years to reach them.

Here's how fans have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the most recent Instagram post by American hip-hop record composer and audio engineer Ayo The Producer aka Austin Owens, in which he shared Jimin's dance clip on Closer Than This, has also generated conversation.

In November 2022, following Cardi B's viral smash single WAP, for which Owens won a Grammy Award, many speculated that Owens may collaborate with Jimin on a solo album.

Many BTS fans are expecting the singer-songwriter of Like Crazy to drop a second standalone album in 2024, as each member of the group has been pursuing solo endeavors including him in 2023 before they all enlisted in the military. However, BTS' seven members have promised their fans to look forward to more content and music releases shortly as they have worked hard to film a lot before they left.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY may anticipate the weekly episode release of the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on Disney+ Hotstar while they wait for their return in June 2025.