"Amazed how his brain works": Fans compare poster for Taehyung's upcoming track 'FRI(END)S' with his broken phone from the filming of BTS' FIRE MV

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, is set to release his upcoming single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST (12 am ET). The news caused much online frenzy, as fans expressed their delight for the solo digital release. BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) unveiled a new pink-colored poster for the song, which displays an iPhone 6 model with a broken screen and damaged chassis on top.

BTS ARMY was quick on its feet to draw comparisons between the poster and Taehyung's old iPhone model from 2017, which also had a cracked screen. Commenting on the connection between the two, one fan exclaimed how they were "amazed" by how "his brain works."

Fans convinced Taehyung's upcoming song FRI(END)S is about his journey till now

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, the album featuring the hit song FIRE by BTS, was released in 2016. The song, known as 불타오르네 or "bultaoreune" in Korean, quickly gained popularity upon release.

Meanwhile, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation) released a behind-the-scenes filming clip of the track, which showed that Taehyung accidentally broke his phone screen. The clip also showed how BTS members congratulated him for joining the "Cracked Phone Squad" amid laughter.

For the unversed, BTS members are notorious for using smartphones with broken displays. In 2021, during his V Live (now Weverse) webcast, Jungkook displayed his shattered phone. The GOLDEN artist claimed to have "fixed it" and could apparently use his phone just fine by binding it with transparent tape. Further, BTS member Jimin unintentionally destroyed his phone in 2017 and used it in the same way until 2018.

Meanwhile, owing to his propensity for unintentionally breaking things, owing to his clumsiness, bandmate Namjoon (RM) is also referred to as the "God of Destruction" by his fan base. According to Jin and Suga, the BTS leader misplaced and damaged more than ten cell phones between 2012 and 2018. As a result, they went by the moniker "Cracked Phone Squad" as an inside joke among the band's followers.

After fans saw the latest FRI(END)S poster by HYBE Labels, they recounted the 2016 instance when Taehyung had broken his phone during the filming of the FIRE music video and even used the same broken phone in BTS' travel variety show Bon Voyage season 2 in 2017.

Fans hilariously conjectured about the connection between his past and his present and speculated that his upcoming R&B digital single would be a tale of his journey so far.

FRI(END)S by BTS' Taehyung is reportedly a pop and R&B love song that looks at the artistic storytelling nuances of the artist. HYBE stated in its press release on March 3, 2024, that with lyrics fully written in English, the Pop Soul R&B-inspired song offers a contemporary and humorous take on romance.

Furthermore, together with the release date and song title, the single artwork that accompanied the announcement also has a vibrant pink backdrop, potentially hinting at the song's vibe. The digital single arrives within six months of the musician's debut solo album Layover released on September 8, 2023.

Layover consists of five tracks that are infused with jazz, contemporary pop, and R&B, and narrates the tragic tale of a lover reminiscing about lost love. The album sold over 1.6 million copies on Hanteo in the first week of its release.

BTS ARMY is enthusiastically counting the days till the release of FRI(END)S on March 15, since this would be the first solo single dropped by Taehyung while serving in the military.