"He would rock that MAFIA role": Fans swoon over BTS Taehyung's visuals as photographer Hwang Toe shares new photos from the latest SimInvest ad

On March 2, 2024, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, made waves as new images from his latest SimInvest ad campaign with Jackie Chan surfaced online. The official photographer, Hwang Toe (@hwangtoe), initially shared the now-deleted post for the ad film.

On March 1, SimInvest released a new ad campaign featuring the Winter Bear singer-songwriter and Hollywood action legend Jackie Chan. The ad showed the two as best friends staying in touch through the Sim app and having leisure time.

The official photographer also posted several new shots taken for the ad on his Instagram account, which delighted fans.

"TAEHYUNG IN RED IS ALWAYS SO ICONIC": Fans go feral over the BTS idol's new shots for SimInvest

In the 63-second long ad film released on March 1, 2024, Kim Taehyung was seen donning a retro Revival Gucci red suit from Tom Ford's A96 collection. The ad marks Jackie Chan's debut project as a brand ambassador for the Indonesian mutual fund investment company SimInvest.

In one of the new shots previously posted by the photographer Hwang Toe, Taehyung is seen standing beside Jackie Chan, wearing the same suit from Tom Ford's A96 collection.

In other photos, V wore black trousers, a white shirt, a black narrow tie, and a black leather jacket. He completed his look with swept-back hair and no accessories.

Hwang Toe deleted the post after a few hours, but fans quickly saved the pictures and shared them online. Immediately, the images went viral online under the trending hashtag "Kim Taehyung," with over 51.6K posts. Admirers flooded X with praises for the Rainy Days singer-songwriter for his "INSANE" visuals.

In the new advertisement, the BTS idol shared the screen with Jackie Chan, who grooves alongside the idol. As of writing this, the ad was officially uploaded on SimInvest's YouTube channel and raked in over 616K views within a day.

In addition to featuring the Hollywood legend and bringing back Tom Ford's retro classic suit, SimInvest got the iconic vintage 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL Convertible for its ad film. The Indonesian company brought the limited edition sports car worth $$274,400 or 365 million KRW to capture Taehyung driving it.

V came online on Weverse and commented on a fan post where he wrote that he would achieve his 86 KG weight goal in a year. The artist added that after accomplishing his body goal and completing his military service, he would come back and feature in Ultimate Muscle season 2.