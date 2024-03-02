"Makes him look like James Bond"- Fans react as Kim Taehyung seen driving the vintage 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL Convertible for SimInvest

SimInvest released its latest ad starring BTS global star Kim Taehyung and legendary actor Jackie Chan on March 1, 2024. The 63-second long ad film by the Indonesian investment company shows the two stars having a gala time. Meanwhile, fans noted that the BTS idol was seen driving the vintage 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL Convertible in the ad film.

One fan wrote that the scene made Taehyung look like "James Bond," which led to the entire fandom sharing their take and thoughts about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

One of the largest consortiums in Indonesia, Sinarmas Sekuritas, revealed the brand ambassadors for its investment portfolio management app, SimInvest, on March 1. Jackie Chan, a well-known actor, has joined the BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, who has been the app's face since 2023.

"The budget was crazy big" - Fans stunned to see Taehyung driving the 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL

SimInvest showcased the delightful "experience" of two closest friends interacting despite their long distance in its latest ad film called Experience Limitless. Legendary Hong Kong actor and veteran martial arts specialist Jackie Chan's interesting shadow opens the ad, followed by the Layover soloist demonstrating how he utilizes SimInvest to communicate with his friend.

Precisely at 0:27 seconds, the ad film showcases the BTS idol royally driving the vintage 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL Convertible. The remarkable bit about the special edition sports car is that it is a limited edition, and only 2,722 were manufactured between 1955 to 1981 in Stuttgart, West Germany.

Alongside featuring the iconic sports car, Taehyung also sported the Revival Gucci look from Tom Ford's A96, which was last seen on Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow during the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. This further led his fanbase into an online meltdown as the post went viral.

Furthermore, the singer-actor shared a behind-the-scenes snippet on his Instagram story on March 2, 2024, standing beside the vintage sports car.

Expand Tweet

Produced by Mercedes-Benz and developed between May 1955 and February 1963, the 190 SL (W121) is a two-door luxury roadster. It was initially displayed in prototype form at the 1954 New York Auto Show and was internally identified as W121 (BII or B2). A detachable hardtop was an optional feature.

Notably, sharing its fundamental style, engineering, details, and completely independent suspension, the 190 SL offered a desirable and more cost-effective substitute for the exclusive Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (presently valued at $1.5 million).

Currently, the 1958 Mercedes Benz 190SL Convertible costs between $126,500 and $274,400 (approximately 365 million KRW) depending upon its condition and on-demand customization.

Fans were stunned and exclaimed about SimInvest having a "crazy big" ad budget for their 2024 campaign, considering they brought in the 190SL Convertible for merely a 3-second screen time. Others expressed their wishes to see him driving the car in a movie soon after he gets discharged from the military.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

SimInvest further revealed their notion behind appointing Jackie Chan as the company's second ambassador.

A formal statement was sent to the Indonesian media outlet Antara News by Ferita Lie, the President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, who mentioned that they selected Jackie Chan to represent an older audience as the second BA, along with Taehyung who already has a younger and devoted fanbase.

Fans were thrilled to see Taehyung star alongside one of Hollywood and Hong Kong's greatest actors of all time. The latest ad campaign has already amassed over 571K YouTube views within a day as of writing this.