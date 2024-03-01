On March 1, 2024, the internet was abuzz as BTS member Kim Taehyung posted a behind-the-scenes of the latest SimInvest ad. The Jakarta-based securities company recently launched a new ad campaign featuring the Singularity singer and the legendary Jackie Chan.

The official Instagram reel featured the two brand ambassadors sharing endearing moments, igniting excitement among fans who admired their chemistry. Prior to the reveal, the company teased the collaboration on social media by cryptically posting the initials of both ambassadors, V and J, generating anticipation.

However, it was the idol's Instagram story that truly stole the show. A snippet from behind the scenes showed the two ambassadors hugging cheek to cheek, their genuine camaraderie evident for all to see. Fans couldn't get enough of the adorable moments captured during the shoot.

Fans go berserk seeing BTS' Kim Taehyung with Jackie Chan in the latest ad campaign by SimInvest

The subsequent ad showcased a delightful blend of entertainment and friendship, with Taehyung and Jackie Chan exchanging skills in dance and martial arts, respectively.

Appointed as the brand ambassador on March 1, 2023, the Love Me Again singer demonstrated his versatility in various looks, including a dapper red suit, a sporty white ensemble while playing tennis, and a sleek black outfit as he drove a cool car. Jackie Chan, ever the epitome of cool, sported a stylish blazer.

The official caption accompanying the SimInvest post read,

"The long-awaited time has finally come! Finally @jackiechan! can meet his best friend @thv. This is proof that there are no age, distance, culture, and time limits for making a friendship. The same with you, who can discover unlimited experiences with your best friend, SimInvest. Whenever, wherever, whoever."

The brand further fueled anticipation by hinting at more surprises in the comments, leaving fans eagerly waiting for what's next. In response, the BTS vocalist, Kim Taehyung, shared his excitement with a simple yet heartfelt red heart emoji.

Introducing Jackie Chan as their new ambassador, SimInvest celebrated the union of the two icons, stating,

"Welcoming, the only @jackiechan as SimInvest’s best friend! As an actor and martial legend, Jackie Chan inspired the world with hard work, perseverance, and courage to successfully conquer the international film industry. Jackie Chan and V’s friendship is proof that together with best friends, we can do a lot of fun and rewarding things. Be part of the limitless experience with your best friend, SimInvest!"

Social media buzzed with fans expressing their joy at witnessing the presence of these two legendary celebrities together:

SimInvest, a subsidiary of the Sinar Mas Group founded in 1938, is among Indonesia's largest conglomerates.

Taehyung commenced his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. Following his completion of a five-week basic training program as a military elite trainee, he underwent three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he had opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command Unit.