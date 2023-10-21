"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG": Fans ecstatic as Love Me Again features on Spotify Global Daily Chart for 70 days in a row

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shattered records on October 20, 2023, as Love Me Again became the longest-charting B-side track by a Korean act as it featured on the Spotify Global Daily Chart for 70 days in a row. The song was released on August 10, 2023, as a pre-released track from the idol's debut solo album LAYOVER.

Apart from being the longest-charting B-side track by a Korean act, the idol's song also became the longest-charting B-side track by a K-Pop soloist.

Fans were delighted about the artist's latest achievement and took to social media platforms like Twitter to congratulate him.

The music video for Love Me Again, which was released on August 10, 2023, won the hearts of fans and the song paid tribute to V's love for the blues and the R&B genres of music.

"LEGENDARY": Fans react as Taehyung's Love Me Again achieves new feat

Love Me Again was the first pre-released music video from the album, LAYOVER, according to the official schedule for V's debut solo album, which he unveiled on August 9, 2023. As soon as the clip was unveiled on YouTube, fans began showering it with heaps of love. The music video received 1 million views in seven minutes and 2 million views in 22 minutes.

Fans were over the moon when BTS V's first creation as a Korean solo artist began raking in a number of achievements. Furthermore, the idol also surpassed 1.5 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits as of October 21, 2023.

The BTS ARMY flooded social media with praise for the singer and songwriter as they congratulated him after his song became the first B-side track by a K-soloist to chart on Spotify for 70 days in a row.

The music video for Taehyung's alluring track Love Me Again was filmed in the Cueva de Nerha or Nerja Caves, which is located in the nearby town of Nerja in the Province of Málaga, Spain. For the uninitiated, the Caves of Nerja are a collection of caves where performances are frequently staged in one of the chambers, which also serves as an outdoor amphitheater.

Love Me Again became an instant hit as Taehyung is now hailed as one of the greats in the Korean music industry as a soloist.

The singer is set to announce his enlistment date by the end of 2023 along with his three other bandmates Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook.