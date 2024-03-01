"Ultimate fashion icon": Fans laud as Kim Taehyung slays Revival Gucci look from Tom Ford's AW96 in recent SIMINVEST ad

On March 1, 2024, SimInvest shared a video advertisement featuring global ambassadors BTS Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan on their social media handles, Instagram, X, and YouTube. The brand captioned their social media post, which translates to:

"Finally V can meet his best friend. This is proof that there are no limits to friendship. Likewise, you & SimInvest will get unlimited experience. Whenever, Wherever, Whoever."

In their caption, SimInvest also shared the hashtags, including Experience Limitless With SimInvest and Sinarmas Sekuritas.

In the video, Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan flaunted their friendship and encouraged viewers to use the largest stock investment application. The video soon went viral on social media, where eagle-eyed fans noticed that BTS' V wore an iconic red velvet Gucci suit from Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 1996 collection. Naturally, one user tweeted that he looked like the ultimate fashion icon in it.

"It's spectacular": Fans gush over BTS's Kim Taehyung as he returns in Gucci

In the advertisement, Kim Taehyung revived the historic Gucci look from Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 1996 collection. Tom Ford, also known as Thomas Carlyle Ford, is a prominent American fashion designer and filmmaker. He served as the creative director at the Italian luxury fashion house from 1994 to 2004, where he introduced various fashionable outfits.

Kim Taehyung donned a crimson-red velvet suit from the Gucci AW96 collection, which included a stretchable jacket and trousers. He wore a white shirt underneath. The outfit is priced at $5020. The suit has made history in the fashion industry, as many well-known celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, have worn it twice. She wore it to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in 2021.

Soon, Kim Taehyung's latest look went viral on the internet. The fandom is well aware of the singer's admiration for Gucci and was glad to see him in it after ages. They stated that "red" is V's color, and he looked spectacular, phenomenal, and stunning in a crimson suit. Some also wished to see him as a global ambassador for the brand one day.

BTS' V also donned a red knit cotton cardigan with a patch from the Italian brand in the SimInvest advertisement video. He complemented his look with white pants, shoes, and a black belt. The outfit is priced at $2600.

Meanwhile, fans were taken aback by Jackie Chan and Kim Taehyung's appearance in the latest advertisement. They called it one of the internet's most 'unexpected crossovers.' The idol also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the filming set of the SimInvest on his Instagram story. He also commented on the brand's Instagram video ad with a heart emoji.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. He has recently been deployed at the 2nd Military Police Corps.