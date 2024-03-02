"That's such a smart move": Fans react as SimInvest's president reveals reason behind choosing BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan for campaign

BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan went viral online with their recent collaboration for an advertisement for SimInvest. Recently, the president commissioner of the mutual funds platform revealed how this partnership came into being.

Sinar Mas is one of the biggest conglomerates in Indonesia which owns SimInvest, a subsidiary of Sinarmas Sekuritas. On March 1, Sinarmas Sekuritas President Commissioner Ferita Lie shared an official statement with Antara News about Kim Taehyung's influence on the brand and also shed light on how Jackie Chan became a part of this campaign. Lie believed that Jackie Chan's presence could complement Kim Taehyung and spoke about catering to two different target audiences.

“Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown very rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fan base among young people. But we can't stop presenting new things, that's why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V to represent a more senior audience,” Ferita Lie said.

After fans learned about this, they took to social media to share their opinions on this idea as they praised the platform for bringing the global stars together.

"That was an amazing idea": Fans react as SimInvest’s president opens up about BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan's collaboration

Kim Taehyung marked his first anniversary as SimInvest’s brand ambassador on March 1, 2024.

He was recently joined by the legendary Jackie Chan for their latest campaign, once again creating a buzz on the internet. This campaign shocked many fans as they did not expect to see the Ride On actor sharing the screen with the idol.

Speaking about the collaboration in the statement shared with Antara News, the president commissioner said:

“We are optimistic that Jackie's figure can be in line with our vision and mission to realize financial inclusion and investment in Indonesia that is more massive and globally competitive.”

The ad film featuring the two stars went viral on social media and fans were impressed by this idea that brought the duo together. They took to social media platforms like Twitter and hailed the company's "amazing idea."

After the release of the ad, Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram story and shared a behind-the-scenes clip featuring himself and Jackie Chan. The duo was seen sharing some wholesome moments during the filming of the ad and fans hailed their bond.

The Slow Dancing singer enlisted in the military in December last year and has joined the Special Duty Team.