"We're definitely not surviving the post military taehyung?": BTS' V updates fans about gaining 86KG weight & filming Ultimate Muscle 2

On March 2, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung left comments under the fans' posts on the South Korean social media platform Weverse. He informed them about his aim to gain weight, film Ultimate Muscle 2, and more.

BTS' V began mandatory military service alongside Kim Namjoon on December 11, 2023. Since then, the idol has increased in weight by over 10 kg. It was revealed in an interim report on Weverse.

In response to a question from a fan about his weight gain, Kim Taehyung replied that if an individual eats, exercises, and trains daily, they can gain 86 kg.

Soon, the idol's response went viral on social media, where fans expressed their opinion, and one user tweeted:

"WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG": Fans can't wait to see BTS' V after he concludes his military service

Kim Taehyung weighed barely 62 kg before he began his mandatory military service. After he was admitted to his service, the idol underwent intensive training. Initially, he graduated from his five weeks of basic training and three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School.

He was later deployed at the 2nd Military Police Corps, also known as the Double Dragons, for the remainder of his service on February 8, 2024. After a few days, he shared an interim report on Weverse, stating that he had gained 10 kg and was currently weighing 72.5 kg on February 14.

In his recent interaction with fans, the idol responded to a fan's question, who asked him about his weight gain and if he was eating healthy. In response, the idol replied,

"Kim Taehyug's imagination becomes reality. If you eat, exercise, and train like this, you gain 86 kg.. it's possible"

In response to another question where a fan asked about his well-being and exercise routine, Kim Taehyung responded,

"Can you just hold on/wait a tiny bit more? After a year I'll lose only the weight and will film Ultimate Muscle season 2"

Ultimate Muscle is a Japanese manga series that delves into the life of a superhero who fights in a wrestling tournament. It has three seasons.

Soon, his response went viral on social media. The fans stated that they couldn't wait to see muscular Kim Taehyung after he returned from the military. They also complimented his sense of humor in replies and giggled about his reference to anime/manga series. They also speculated that he would fulfill his aim of gaining 86 kg weight soon.

On the same day, he shared a clip of BTS's Permission to Dance practice video on his Instagram story. He captioned it as,

"ARMYs you haven't forgotten me right? I'm still breathing okay? please think about us once in a while."

The fandom also assured him they think about his presence daily on Weverse. In response, Kim Taehyung said he feels relieved.

BTS' V has reportedly been promoted to Private First Class in the military. He is expected to be discharged in 2025 after serving South Korea for over eighteen months.