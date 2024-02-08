"Happy to see you healthy and stronger": Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung spotted at Chuncheon Station to join the 2nd Military Police Corps

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News shared exclusive pictures of BTS' Kim Taehyung as he prepared to board his vehicle at Chuncheon Station in Gangwon-do for the 2nd Military Police Corps.

The BTS member donned the military uniform and covered his face with a mask. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans took to social media and expressed their delight at seeing the idol so fit and muscular. They were both frightened and excited since the singer will finally begin his journey with the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command after undergoing intensive training.

'WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU": Fans express pride in Kim Taehyung as he begins new journey

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service alongside Kim Namjoon. After completing his five-week basic military training, he graduated with the title of military elite trainee, among the only six trainees in his unit.

Subsequently, he had to undergo three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he was selected for the counter-terrorism Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

On February 8, 2024, the idol was spotted by several media outlets at Chuncheon Station in Gangwon-do. From this day onward, he will be serving for the remaining period of his military service at the 2nd Military Police Corps, also known as the Double Dragons. The corps is responsible for safeguarding areas including the Mid-East front, connecting to Seoul, and including Hwacheon, Chuncheon, and Yanggu.

In the latest pictures, fans can see the singer proudly walking in his military uniform. He has covered his face with a gray-colored mask and a black military cap.

As soon as the images went viral on social media, fans complimented the singer and expressed their pride in how he completed the intensive training at the Army General Administration School.

The fandom also prayed for Kim Taehyung's safety and well-being, stating that he should eat and sleep well during the training.

Many also wished that he would soon return from the military, expressing their anticipation to see him back. Moreover, they congratulated him and expressed concern for his new journey at the 2nd Military Corps unit.

In recent news, BTS' Kim Taehyung was featured in IU's Love Wins All music video, where he impressed fans with his onscreen chemistry with the South Korean female singer.

Kim Taehyung is expected to return in 2025 after completing his mandatory military service over the course of eighteen months.

