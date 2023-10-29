"That was his childhood show": Fans get emotional as BTS' Kim Namjoon pays tribute to FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry on his Instagram story

On October 29, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon took to his Instagram story to pay tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry, who has been confirmed to have passed away today. As reported by TMZ:

"Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. The beloved 'Friends' star was reportedly found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles just after 4 p.m. on Saturday."

As soon as the news broke, fans flocked to the internet to discern the truth behind the untimely death of the actor, and to their shock, the news was true.

Soon after, Kim Namjoon took to his Instagram story and shared a monochromatic picture of FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry, and fans shared their opinions regarding it. One fan remembered how the show in which the actor played an important role had impacted them and tweeted:

"So heartbreaking: Fans react to Kim Namjoon's recent story about Matthew Perry

As Matthew Perry was reported to have died, the cause of his unfortunate death hadn't been confirmed, and fans are sending their tributes and last wishes for the FRIENDS actor. He played the iconic character of Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom.

Meanwhile, the actor had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, for which he was sent for rehabilitation fifteen times but was freed from his addiction in May 2021.

Kim Namjoon had a close connection to the actor because of the aforementioned sitcom he appeared in. In many instances, Kim Namjoon has expressed how much he loves the show and how the sitcom helped him learn English. Subsequently, he also mentioned in an interview how the show had helped him overcome his fear of English and improve his language skills.

Meanwhile, as fans remembered how Kim Namjoon was able to learn English from the famous sitcom, they couldn't help but feel sad about his favorite actor from their favorite show meeting an untimely demise.

Many fans also took to social media to grieve the loss and explained how Matthew Perry had made their lives easier and happier. One fan tweeted:

"Matthew Perry portrayed the hell out of a character that so many adored. A character that was hilarious yet insecure, confident yet awkward, a character that never failed to put a smile on everyone's face. Rest easy, Matthew Perry. Thank you for being our friend."

The 54-year-old actor had no wife or children. He also acted in other shows, including 17 Again.

According to the New York Post, the actor lastly made his appearance at a promotional tour for his memoir while Kim Namjoon is busy sharing stories on Instagram with his fans.