On January 27, Lala Cheena Mae Bautista, a 2024 Rodeo King & Queen pageant candidate, became viral on social media for allegedly plagiarizing BTS Kim Namjoon's 2018 United Nations speech. The beauty pageant took place in San Pablo, Isabela, Philippines.

During the event, when asked about whom she would like to serve as a master if she were a genie, she responded that she would serve her mother. She then allegedly recited an excerpt from BTS RM's United Nations 2018 speech, driving diverse reactions from fans who found it strange on social media. At the same time, others state that she should have credited the rapper.

Fans believe the Filipina beauty pageant contestant should have given proper credit to Kim Namjoon during the delivery of her speech

Lala Cheena Mae Bautista emerged as the 2024 Rodeo King & Queen pageant winner despite her answer allegedly being taken from BTS Kim Namjoon's speech.

During the beauty pageant, the host asked Lala Cheena Mae Bautista the following question,

"If you were a genie in a bottle, who would you like to serve as your master?"

In response, she explained the answer in the following words, evoking different reactions from BTS Kim Namjoon's fans who believe she took the latter part of his UN speech, where he referred to gender, skin color, and identity. She stated,

"Good Evening everyone. If I was a genie in a bottle, I would like to serve my mother as my master. Because all I can say about this question is whatever who you are, where you are from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself, find your voice, find your name by speaking yourself, thank you"

As she delivered her speech, it went viral on social media, and fans accused her of allegedly copying Kim Namjoon's speech at the United Nations on September 24, 2018. The following words that RM delivered at the UN are as follows,

"I’d like to ask all of you, what is your name? What excites you and makes your heart beat? Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself."

Lala Cheena Mae Bautista soon went viral on social media, where fans stated that her response to the specific question did not align with the answer and seemed familiar.

While some brutally accused her of not crediting Kim Namjoon and plagiarizing his speech, others optimistically took her speech, stating that the idol's UN speech will always be iconic.

Kim Namjoon is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment service and will be discharged in 2025 after concluding it over eighteen months.