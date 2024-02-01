On February 1, 2024, Compose Coffee introduced customized cup sleeves featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung. The announcement drove both domestic and international customers into a frenzy as they flocked to the shop for purchases.

In December, Compose Coffee, the second-biggest chain in South Korea, introduced the singer as their model to mark the brand's 10th anniversary and to challenge competitors who were enlisting celebrities to increase sales.

As the brand introduced BTS' V's cup sleeves, it quickly became a trending topic on Baemin, the largest delivery service in South Korea showcasing the influence and impact of the Love Me Again singer. One user tweeted that it is due to the impact of BTS' V and stated:

As Compose Coffee introduced cup sleeves featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung's face, native fans flocked to their nearby stores to purchase them. Others opted to order through Baemin, South Korea's largest delivery service.

Consequently, Compose Coffee quickly trended at the No.1 position on the delivery service due to a large influx of orders, as everyone wanted the customized cup sleeves featuring BTS' V. As Baemin witnessed Compose Coffee climbing to No.1, fans attributed it to the power and influence of the Love Me Again singer.

Viral social media images feature BTS's Kim Taehyung smiling, with her eyes closed, and clutching a branded coffee cup in a yellow cup sleeve. Besides the singer's picture, the sleeve reads "everyone is a compose" and "compose coffee."

The domestic fans had the chance to get the customized sleeves, featuring the Love Me Again singer, while international fans praised the beauty of the cup sleeves on social media and urged the beverage brand to open international stores abroad for products associated with the Love Me Again singer.

Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Taehyung recently featured in IU's Love wins all music video, enchanting viewers with his onscreen chemistry with the South Korean female singer. In the music video, the duo shared a couple of romantic scenes where they did a wedding photoshoot, sat together, and embraced each other but eventually met a tragic death as the cubes in the Love wins all music video, consumed them. Fans wish to see them working in a project together.

The Rainy Days singer is currently undergoing three additional weeks of training at the Army General Administration School having opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

The Love Me Again singer is set to be deployed at the second Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province after concluding his three-week additional training on February 8, 2024.