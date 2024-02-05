"Truely a global superstar phenomenon": Fans laud as Jungkook ranks at #8 overall among top 30 musicians based in 6 popular Korean music platforms

On February 3, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Top Star News reported that BTS' Jungkook had secured the No. 8 spot overall among the top 30 musicians across six popular music platforms in South Korea. This news sent the internet into a frenzy as fans celebrate his latest milestone.

The singer has been captivating the world with his phenomenal music since the release of his debut studio album, Golden, featuring Standing Next to You as its leading track.

As soon as the fans learned that the BTS member had emerged as one of the top thirty musicians on the six popular music platforms in South Korea, cementing his status as one of the country's iconic singers, they quickly took to social media to express their happiness. One user tweeted:

"Korea's sweetheart": Fans are proud of BTS' Jungkook's latest milestone

BTS' Jungkook secured the eighth position among the top 30 musicians in South Korea following a comprehensive market share analysis of the six most prominent music streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, Flo, Naver Vibe, Spotify, and Bugs.

This one-of-a-kind analysis, conducted exclusively by Top Star News, takes into account artists' influence, debut performances on charts, significant rank improvements, and overall benefits to the music industry, official agencies, advertisers, and distributors.

Jungkook claimed the eighth position with a chart score of 2,333, occupying a 2.5% share of the charts. His individual scores on different platforms are as follows: 931 on Melon, 484 on Genie, 215 on Flo, 162 on Vibe, 489 on Pie, and 52 on Bugs.

As soon as fans learned about the singer's latest milestone, they took to social media to express their thoughts. Some felt proud and showered him with compliments, while others suggested that if the analysis considered live singing and performances, Jungkook would have ranked in the No. 1 position.

Fans are eager to see the golden maknae conquer more charts in the future and promise to continue supporting the idol.

Jungkook released his studio album Golden on November 3, 2024, through Big Hit Music, featuring eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as the leading single. The lead track recently surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.

The golden maknae enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jimin as his companion soldier. He completed his five-week basic military training and has been deployed to the fifth infantry division, where he will serve for the remainder of his military service.