“My war poetry”: Fans swoon as images of BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin from their graduation ceremonies surface online

On January 18, 2024, several pictures of BTS' Jungkook and Jimin went viral on social media from their military graduation ceremony, leaving fans proud as they continued to admire the pair for their appearance.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and the Standing Next to You singer were enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. It is mandatory in South Korea for every able-bodied male citizen to enlist in the military and serve their country over the course of two years, designated to their specific unit.

As soon as fans saw the latest pictures of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook, they took to social media to express their excitement. One user enthusiastically tweeted:

Fans reacting to Jimin and golden maknae's viral pic (Image via X/@taekookjimin12)

"SOBBING": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's latest military pictures

On January 16, 2024, both Jungkook and Jimin officially graduated from their five-week basic training. In the viral pictures, Jungkook can be seen standing amidst fellow trainees wearing his military uniform and cap.

The idol is seen looking straight ahead, while Jimin is visible standing beside his father, who is holding a bouquet for him. In one pic, the Like Crazy singer is also seen standing while the trainees are occupied with taking pictures with their families.

In the military graduation ceremony conducted on January 16, 2024, the Like Crazy singer was crowned the "best trainee" in his unit and was also awarded the Honor of Exemplary, receiving a commendation from the Chief of Division. As soon as fans saw the latest pictures of Jungkook and Jimin, the internet went into a meltdown. They stated that the duo looked healthier and more muscular.

Fans were also glad that they were able to catch a glimpse of the Like Crazy singer after a long time and couldn't wait to see more such pictures of the duo in the future. Meanwhile, they were also proud of how both the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and the Standing Next to You singer graduated from their five-week basic training and would be deployed to their specific unit soon.

Fans swooned as images of BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin from their graduation ceremony surfaced online:

Meanwhile, as BTS' Jimin was awarded the Honor of Exemplary with a commendation from the Chief of Division and crowned the "best trainee" of his unit, he was also provided with the distinction of getting an earlier promotion and a four-nights vacation that he can use at his home base with the aforementioned distinction.

The Like Crazy singer recently released his new digital single Closer Than This, a present for his fans while he's away serving in the military.

As BTS' Jimin and the golden maknae have completed their five-week basic training, they will be deployed to the 5th Infantry Division to continue their remaining military service.