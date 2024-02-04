"FIX IT PERMANENTLY" trends as fans allege HYBE of removing credits from BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You MV & other videos on YouTube

On February 3, 2024, fans of BTS' Jungkook began trending "fix it permanently" hashtags on social media, alleging that HYBE LABELS removed song/music credits from the idol's Standing Next to You music video and other videos on YouTube channels, including HYBE LABELS and BANGTANTV.

Fans claim this is not the first time they have faced such an ongoing crisis, stating that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

They are demanding answers from Big Hit Music and Geffen Records, and have even contacted YouTube's helpline services to investigate the root cause of the repetitive issue and why it specifically affects Jungkook.

"STOP STEALING THE CREDITS": Fans want BTS' Jungkook's agency to take action for the persistent issue

Jungkook released his smash-hit studio and debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, igniting the K-pop industry with rhythmic tracks and released Standing Next to You as the title track. Since the song's release, fans have noticed mishaps on HYBE LABELS and BANGTAN TV YouTube channels.

Several videos related to Standing Next To You have been shared, and fans allege that someone from the agency is removing music and song credits from the music video, choreography, remix performance, live performance, dance practice, and lyrical video.

They are tagging the official accounts of YouTube, Team YouTube, Big Hit Music, and Geffen Records, urging them to investigate the matter and trending the following statement. The user @Daily_JKUpdate wrote on X:

"@YouTube @TeamYouTube once again the Music/song credits are MISSING on Jungkook’s 'Standing Next to You' MV, Choreography, Live performance, Dance Practice & Lyric Video. Please look at this, add the song credits properly!"

Fans have also accused HYBE of allegedly removing the song credits from the Standing Next to You music video on social media. The user @JKRadioupdater shared a statement from TeamYouTube, indicating that the channel owner is responsible for removing credits from the song's music video, choreography, dance practice, lyric video, and more.

As the song credits keep getting removed, fans are concerned about why the issues only occur in videos related to the golden maknae on YouTube channels. They are demanding an official statement from the agency. A user stated:

"According to previous replies from @TeamYouTube, the CHANNEL OWNER is the one going in and removing credits from #StandingNextToYou mv, choreography mv, dance practice, and lyric video."

The user continued:

"This needs to be looked into as to why this is only happening to Jungkook, repeatedly, since Seven's release and especially with his title track. We should not have to do this every single month, sometimes waiting WEEKS for it to be rectified."

Jungkook's fans wish to see the issue permanently fixed and are protesting, urging HYBE to take immediate action on social media. Here are a few reactions from fans on X:

The BTS member is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to return to the entertainment industry in 2025.