"The best album ever made": Fans cheer as 'Golden' by BTS' Jungkook becomes the most streamed K-pop record in January 2024

BTS member and global pop star Jeon Jungkook released his debut solo record GOLDEN in November 2023. The record has now become the most streamed K-pop album of January 2024. With over 331 million streams amassed, GOLDEN became the first album by a K-pop soloist to log such a feat.

It is important to note that the album has garnered over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone. However, in the month of January 2024, it achieved an additional 331 million and became the only set by a K-pop soloist to do so.

Fans of the golden maknae of BTS showered the singer with praises after his recent achievement came to light.

The album was also ranked #1 on the Album Sales Chart at the time it was originally released last year.

Fans celebrate Jungkook's latest achievement

Seven and 3D are among the 11 tracks on GOLDEN, which draws its inspiration from Jungkook's most successful periods performing alone. With 11 distinct tracks written, produced, and composed by several heavyweights from the music industry like Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, Andrew Watts, and more, Jungkook's album broke several records and set new ones as well.

Both Seven and 3D clinched the top spot on several music charts, including Billboards. The title track, Standing Next To You, became his third single from the album to peak at #1 as well.

The singer and dancer from BTS raked in a marathon of achievements on the heels of his album release in November 2023. SEVEN also fetched him the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for Song of Summer, along with MTV Europe Music Awards, and the Billboards Music Awards.

Jungkook's collaboration, TOO MUCH, fronted by The Kid LAROI became the fourth longest-charting song on the Pop Airplay chart as of January 29, 2024, tying with his own debut single, SEVEN, as both tracks logged in 13 frames (weeks) in total on the chart.

Fans and admirers of the 26-year-old singer rushed to Twitter to lavish praise on the global pop star from BTS as GOLDEN acquired over 331 million streams in the single month of January 2024.

Jungkook of BTS has pushed through 4 Billion streams across all credits on Spotify, but his record-breaking debut solo album has single-handedly created history by amassing over 2 Billion streams. GOLDEN further sold over 2 million album units on Hanteo in a matter of few hours on the day of its release on November 3, 2023, further cementing itself as one of the historic album releases.