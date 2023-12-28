"As it should": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jungkook's “Standing Next to You” returns to #1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You, from his debut solo record GOLDEN, has orbited back to the top spot in the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart as of December 27, 2023. The R&B and pop track was released with his solo set on November 3, which then took over the world, as the album sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release.

Fans of the global pop star celebrated this achievement, even more so given that the idol is currently on his mandatory military service.

Prior to this, on November 18, 2023, Standing Next to You rocketed to the top of both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. singles charts. In each chart result, Jungkook became the second BTS member to reach a solo #1, and the first member to achieve three #1s, including his own 3D with Jack Harlow and Seven featuring American rapper Latto.

Fans go feral as BTS' Jeon Jungkook claims the top place on the Billboard chart

Billboard declared on December 27 local time that Standing Next to You was the highest-selling song of the week in the US and had returned to the summit of its Digital Song Sales list.

Standing Next to You has now equaled Miley Cyrus's Flowers for 2023 single with the longest run of weeks at No.1 with five non-consecutive weeks at the top (and seven weeks total) on the Digital Single Sales list.

On Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, which tracks weekly spins on popular Top 40 radio stations nationwide, Standing Next to You also made its debut at No. 39. With the exception of his title track from his solo album, Jungkook's collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the song TOO MUCH, remained stable at No. 18.

Jungkook's pre-release single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, maintained its position at No. 22. Overall, the South Korean global pop star had three songs in the top 40 in the last week of 2023. In addition, for the seventh week in succession, Standing Next to You rose to No. 79 on Billboard's Hot 100, a ranking of the most successful singles in the United States.

For the seventh week, Jungkook's solo debut effort GOLDEN also rose to No. 39 on the Billboard 200, making him the first Korean soloist to ever occupy seven weeks in the top 50. The BTS maknae also climbed to No. 24 in the week of December 24-31, 2023, on Billboard's Artist 100, and is also the first K-pop soloist to have spent 19 weeks on the list.

Consequently, the BTS ARMY congratulated Jungkook on his latest victory through Twitter and other social media platforms:

After its release on November 3, Jungkook's song Standing Next to You garnered 81.6 million streams and 121,000 sales globally, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 for November 3–9. Furthermore, on November 6, the song's seven remixes—the band version, the instrumental version, the Future Funk, Holiday, Latin Trap, PBR&B, and Slow Jam remixes—arrived alongside the original form.

With this, the South Korean global pop star has achieved his third Global 200 No.1 and become the third member of BTS to lead solo—the first being without any supporting acts.

Commencing in September 2020, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rate songs according to Luminate's compilation of streaming and sales data drawn from over 200 countries worldwide. The Global Excl. U.S. chart includes data from territories outside of the United States, while the Global 200 includes data from all across the world.

The methodology used to determine chart rankings is a weighted formula that takes into account official-only streams across both subscription and ad-supported categories of audio and video music offerings, in addition to download sales. The latter represents purchases made from global full-service digital music retailers, sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites are not included in the charts' computations.