"King for a reason": Fans take pride as BTS' Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to surpass 4 billion streams on Spotify

On December 17, 2023, BTS' Jungkook broke records by becoming the first solo K-pop artist to reach 4 billion Spotify streams across all credits. In the entire history of Spotify, Jungkook has carved his name in stone as the first K-pop solo artist and the fastest K-pop solo artist ever to achieve this feat.

The singer released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, marking his solo voyage aside from being a part of the global phenomenon BTS.

Even before the release of his debut solo album, the 26-year-old singer has been achieving feats daily and reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his pre-release debut single SEVEN (feat. Latto) from his album.

Fans rejoiced and stated "Jungkook WAS, IS, and WILL be making history, that no one can erase"

The top 10 tracks of Jungkook with the most streams on Spotify start with his pre-release debut single Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.), which has over 1. 2 billion (1,201,687,947) streams, followed by his collaboration track with Charlie Puth Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) that has over 842 million (842,662,376) streams on Spotify.

The third position is claimed by the FIFA 2023 anthem Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] with over 384 million (384,316,362) streams.

It is followed closely by Jungkook's second pre-release track, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), from his solo album, which has amassed over 300 million (300,460,071) streams. In addition, his 2022-released track Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS) holds up at fifth with over 276 million (276,662,652) streams.

Meanwhile, his solo album GOLDEN's title track, Standing Next to You, has garnered over 213 million (213,971,554) streams on Spotify and stands at sixth, followed by Still With You at seventh with over 119 million (119,923,503) streams.

His other collab with The Kid LAROI for the track TOO MUCH holds up at 91 million (91,615,517) streams, My You with over 64 million (64,915,704) streams, and Yes or No in tenth position with over 60 million (60,719,746) streams.

The BTS ARMY lavished praise on the golden maknae of the group for creating a history of K-pop and adding its name to the history of the international music scene with a golden quill. Meanwhile, fans hailed him as "KINGKOOK" and celebrated his massive feat even though the singer is currently serving in the military.

With a total of eleven renditions of his track SEVEN and ten different versions of Standing Next to You, along with eight versions of his song 3D, it made it easier for Jungkook to achieve this massive accomplishment and establish himself as an indomitable force in the music industry.

It's important to remember that Spotify's total streams were calculated by factoring in the streaming of each of the aforementioned track versions.

Jeon Jungkook of BTS has changed the course of history for both Spotify and the K-pop industry as the first and fastest K-pop solo act to ever reach the 4 billion stream touchpoint.