"Smash hit": Fans cheer as Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes first & only song by a Korean/K-pop soloist to chart for 200 days on Apple Music Global Daily

Jungkook from BTS earned another historic feat as he became the first and only Korean and K-pop solo artist to have his single Seven spend over 200 consecutive days on the Apple Music Global Daily Chart. The idol earned this victory despite being away completing his military service. The single Seven, which features American rapper Latto was officially released on July 14, 2023.

Fans took to social media platforms like Twitter and hailed the single as a "smash hit" as they learned about the news.

Expand Tweet

Apart from ruling on the Apple Music Global Daily Chart for over 200 days, BTS' Jungkook has achieved several feats with his hit single. His debut solo single Seven won two Guinness World Records: the Fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million Spotify streams (male) and the Most streamed track on Spotify in a single week (male). It also won an award for Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Fans shower praise on Jungkook for his latest feat

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's Seven was co-written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas. It's an appealing track that features elements of pop, funk, the UK garage genre, and more.

In terms of lyrics, Seven is a love ballad about wanting to be with one's partner every moment of the day. Since its release, the track has amassed over 1.3 Billion streams on Spotify, reigned at #1 in over 100 countries on the iTunes Chart, and featured on the Apple Music Global Daily Chart for 200 consecutive days.

Fans congratulated Jungkook on Twitter and proudly hailed him as "King Kook" as they learned about his new achievement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Seven garnered about 16 million plays on Spotify within 24 hours of its release, as per Forbes. The song became the biggest debut by a solo Korean performer and ranked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, Jungkook made history by being the first K-pop soloist to top the US Spotify chart and the first Korean solo artist to make a mark at the top of the worldwide chart.

The track also ranked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart soon after its release. This made the idol the second member of the group after Jimin to top the chart.

The debut solo single Seven, which was a pre-release from the artist's debut album GOLDEN has 10 versions. The track's several renditions include Island Mix, Alesso Remix, Nightfall Mix, Festival Mix, Summer Mix, Band ver., and more. The idol also collaborated with David Guetta for one of the remixes, which was a hit among fans.