Stray Kids made history as they became the first K-pop group and the first fourth-generation act to get invited to Anna Wintour's 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024. Amidst celebrations of making history on American soil, the K-pop group faced alleged misbehavior of the paparazzi on the red carpet.

As the octet entered the venue decked in custom-tailored Tommy Hilfiger suits and tuxedos, they were subjected to rude comments and racist remarks. A video of the paparazzi at the scene making disrespectful comments such as "I've never seen so many emotionless faces" and more surfaced online.

At the end of the clip, the Stray Kids leader Bang Chan was seen pausing to look elsewhere before he asked the other members to proceed with him to the stairs, away from the reporters. This section from the clip went viral online as fans heaped praises on Bang Chan for tackling the situation and safeguarding his members swiftly. One fan (@stayarmy_203) wrote on X:

"That’s his reaction when he heard the Racist comments He is really the best leader"

Expand Tweet

The netizens lauded the Stray Kids leader and songwriter, Bang Chan, for keeping calm in that situation and shielding his members by asking them to join him.

"He was like yeah nah boys lets go," an X user wrote.

"Bang chan the best leader that you are… btw the paps on the background sound are disgustingly disrespectful and racist," another user commented.

"Bang Chan being a stage father you worked hard my love," a netizen wrote.

The netizens also went on to applaud the K-pop group for handling such media interactions so gracefully. Some of the other comments read:

"The power he has, " a comment read.

"The little clap clap that’s so elegant of him omg," an X user wrote.

"Been talking about this. SKZ babies only LISTENED to their leader, NOT the photographers. This is why being a leader is never easy. You face this kind of situation & you gotta CALM, COMPOSE yourself cuz it will effect the whole team. And I LOVE BANG CHAN million times for this," another X user wrote.

Stray Kids face alleged disrespectful remarks during their debut appearance at Met Gala 2024

Expand Tweet

Fans everywhere rejoiced for Stray Kids' ground-breaking accomplishments as the octet walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024. The group's stunning visuals in Tommy Hilfiger's custom-made tuxedos to match this year's theme of "The Garden of Time" were widely celebrated on social media.

The group members donned navy blue, red, and white attires which were both - Tommy Hilfiger's brand hues and a nod to South Korea's national flag's color palette. However, in the middle of the celebration, an unpleasant situation occurred which caused fan outcry on May 6, 2024.

As the boys entered, the paparazzi made racial commentary and showed disinterest in capturing the group's photographs. One paparazzi was even heard in the video saying sarcastically, "We gotta do it again," as the boys turned to the other side to pose for the cameras.

Another report remarked "How do you say "right" in Korean?" and laughed amongst themselves. These comments horrified the Stray Kids' fans as several hashtags started trending on X.

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger extended the invitation to the K-pop group to attend the Met Gala 2024 since they are ambassadors of the apparel brand. During the event, Stray Kids also participated in interviews where they revealed their fashion preferences and trends.

Stray Kids is reported to remark on a 40-city world tour this year. The group's Maniac World Tour was a 42-stop schedule that started on April 29, 2022, and concluded on April 2, 2023.