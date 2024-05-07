Stray Kids’ Felix goes viral among the locals following his stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024

Felix of Stray Kids, in his signature blonde look, stunned the crowd present at the Met Gala 2024. All members of Stray Kids made their debut appearance at the world-renowned fashion stage draped in Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.

As this is an invite-only event, the group’s invitation to the occasion was nothing short of delightfully exclusive. All the members acquired attention at the event, however, it is safe to say that member Felix had fans, as well as non-fans, fixated on him.

A lot of people watching the Met Gala weren’t aware of the group but were completely soaked in their visuals once they made it to the dais. However, Felix’s look gained detailed attention and had international fans trending the hashtag, "Who’s the blonde guy” on Twitter, to gain information about him.

Felix turns heads at Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala, short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event and one of the most prestigious nights in the fashion calendar.

The Met Gala guest list is highly exclusive and curated by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has chaired the event since 1995. The guest list includes A-list celebrities from all spheres of entertainment.

Talking about K-pop, a lot of idols have graced the Met Gala dais over the years. However this year, Stray Kids became the first ever K-pop act to be invited to the event as an entire group. All eight members attended the gala and stole hearts with their style.

However, non-fans especially found member Felix to be the perfect fit for this year’s theme. The 2024 Met Gala’s theme was "Garden of Time," which was inspired by writer J.G. Ballard’s short story of the same name.

The story’s theme basically is “love conquers all,” and as it is a 1962 story, this year’s theme revolves around the “periodic” theme. Felix stunned in an all-white ensemble, a three-piece blazer suit set. The inner was a meshed embroidered shirt, with the blazer possessing golden-breasted buttons.

His hair stood out the most and was the element that drew non-fans attention towards him. His long platinum blonde hair fell on his back with messy little braids on both sides of his hair partition tied up into a ponytail. Some of his hair strands descended gracefully on his forehead, giving him an even royal look.

Stray Kids’ Met Gala appearance was a total surprise for the fans as there was no prior information about it. However, there was speculation online after the group flew away to New York without any known schedule. They chose to surprise the fans with their visuals and appearances at directly the event itself.

Some of the other K-pop artists who have walked the red carpet of the Met Gala before are BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie, EXO’s Lay, NCT’s Johnny, and 2NE1’s CL. Jennie attended the Met Gala this year as well and was even clicked with her K-pop counterparts, Stray Kids.