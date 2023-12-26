“Felix really is the people’s princess”: Fans in awe as NCT’s Haechan and Taeyong are seen adorably fighting over the Stray Kids’ member at SBS Gayo

In a recent and heartwarming instance at the SBS Gayo Daejeon, the Korean music industry witnessed a delightful and unexpected interaction between NCT's Taeyong and Haechan, who playfully vied for the attention of Stray Kids' Felix on the grand stage.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon, a prestigious annual music festival, held on December 25, 2023, brought together some of the biggest names in K-pop, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

However, it was the playful banter between members of different groups that stole the spotlight. This happened at the end of the event when all the groups/artists gathered together for a climax ceremony.

This incident had fans on the internet expressing how Felix is adored by everyone due to his kind-hearted demeanor, and that not even fellow K-pop idols can stay away from his aura. This had one fan on Twitter calling the Stray Kids' member the "People's princess."

"Why are they so cute": NCT's Haechan and Taeyong fight over Felix

On December 25, during a special end segment of SBS Gayo Daejeon, members of various groups were brought together on stage, creating a collaborative and festive atmosphere. Among these, two of the groups were NCT and Stray Kids.

Further among them were NCT's Taeyong and Haechan, who found themselves adorably vying for the attention of Stray Kids' Felix, captivating the audience with their lighthearted antics.

The charm of this interaction lay in its spontaneity and genuine camaraderie among the idols. It was not a scripted moment but rather an authentic display of friendship and affection.

The chemistry between Taeyong, Haechan, and Felix was infectious, and fans couldn't help but revel in the adorable spectacle unfolding before their eyes.

As Felix, known for his deep voice and charismatic stage presence, navigated the stage, Taeyong and Haechan couldn't resist showcasing their playful rivalry. The banter, filled with laughter and camaraderie highlighted the strong bond between these idols.

While all the artists were leaving the stage, this interaction took place between the three idols, where Taeyong started pulling Felix towards himself. Adorably fighting this, his bandmate Haechan attempted the same thing and pulled the Skz member over to his side. These moments had Felix as well as the other two laughing and enjoying.

The playful competition for the Maniac singer's attention was met with cheers and applause from the audience, turning a simple stage performance into a memorable and heartwarming moment. It also showcased the supportive relationships that exist beyond the boundaries of individual groups within K-pop.

This incident swiftly became a trending topic on social media, with fans from both NCT and Stray Kids expressing their delight over the endearing interaction. Memes, GIFs, and fan art flooded various platforms as fans celebrated the unity and fellowship among their favorite idols.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon not only showcased the musical prowess of these idols but also provided fans with a heartwarming display of the friendships that make the K-pop world a unique and cherished community.