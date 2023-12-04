"He is a grown man": Fans defend NCT's Taeyong as an alleged video of him smoking and littering in the streets of Japan surfaces the internet

On Saturday, December 2, an alleged video of NCT's Taeyong smoking and littering in the streets of Japan was anonymously uploaded on the internet, causing quite a stir among netizens. While several people immediately came forward to criticize the idol for his alleged habits and unwelcoming actions, some fans defended him.

Many NCTzens said the video was too pixelated and unclear to confirm that it was the idol who was smoking and littering. Many fans also argued that smoking in the streets is a prevalent activity in Japan. Since there's no solid proof of the idol littering the streets, NCTzen was angered by the accusations fired at him.

Following the hateful comments the idol received, fans have been pointing out that the evidence for the accusations is too vague, and the person who leaked the idol's private moments should be the one who should be criticized.

Fans defend NCT's Taeyong as netizens criticize him for allegedly smoking and littering in the streets of Japan

In February 2023, NCT’s Taeyong was spotted smoking an electric cigarette after NHK’s program Venue101 posted behind-the-scenes photos of the NCT 127 members following their Ay-Yo promotions. While most of the members’ pictures seemed normal, fans couldn’t help but notice the NCT leader holding a vape in his set of photos.

After the photo surfaced, the idol was heavily criticized for allegedly smoking, which is often looked down upon. However, fans defended the idol since he, as an adult, can practice any habit he wishes, and he shouldn’t be held accountable for the same unless he’s seen actively promoting the same. While the controversy soon died down, netizens’ anger arose again as an alleged video of the idol smoking and littering in the streets of Japan went viral on the internet.

Many criticized him for smoking in public spots. They argued that since Japan has a strict ‘No Smoking’ rule in the majority of the country’s areas, the idol’s actions could also be considered illegal and offensive. However, fans soon fired back with the vague evidence that people used to accuse NCT’s Taeyong.

Since the alleged video was pixelated and failed to showcase the idol smoking or littering, fans called out netizens for their false accusations. People also brought up the fact that despite the rules and regulations in Japan, citizens are often seen smoking in the streets, and it’s a prevalent practice in the country.

Therefore, fans called out netizens for their harsh comments towards Taeyong. Additionally, fans pointed out that the person who filmed the idol secretly during his private schedule should be held accountable.

Since the alleged video is a breach of the idol’s privacy, fans criticized the people who made accusations with the aim to bring down Taeyong or build a negative reputation and narrative around him. However, fans are also fixated on pointing out that an idol’s personal habits and actions shouldn’t be taken up for discussion or debate.