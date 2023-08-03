“A shade for kpop idols with vapes”: Han So-hee allegedly holding a cigarette in Instagram post sends netizens into a frenzy

On August 2, 2023, Han So-hee posted several photos on her Instagram account, but one in particular went viral on the internet. The picture was taken from the back, as the actress seemed to enjoy overlooking the bright sky in a gallery. Some fans noticed a thing in her hand and claimed that it was a cigarette. Netizens across South Korean online forums and Twitter went berserk over this detail and were nothing but supportive of the actress’ choice of lifestyle.

However, this wasn’t the first time Han So-hee's pictures with a cigarette went viral. A few years ago, pre-debut photos of the My Name actress spread across the internet, wherein she was seen holding a cigarette in her mouth and even baring her tattoos.

Han So-hee’s latest picture allegedly holding a cigarette goes viral on the internet

28-year-old actress Han So-hee cemented her popularity as a top South Korean celebrity owing to the number of hit dramas she has acted in. From getting mainstream recognition in The World of the Married to making her mark in the action thriller My Name, the actress is one of the leading female South Korean celebrities currently.

It was no surprise then that Han So-hee trended on Twitter on August 2, 2023, soon after posting a photo dump on Instagram. While many gushed over the star's selfie-taking skills and tattoos, others noticed the alleged cigarette in her hands in one of the pictures. Instead of negative comments, the majority of the netizens’ reactions were enthusiastic, neutral, and even supportive.

English translation of Korean netizens’ comments on Han So-hee’s alleged cigarette pictures (Image via pannchoa)

Some fans even gave it a fun take by comparing the My Name actress’ alleged cigarette pictures with K-pop idols’ now-deleted pictures in which they were spotted holding a vape (or an e-cigarette).

pk @vernfim han so hee had the craziest pre debut pics… she always had a whole pack of cigarettes in her mouth before she got employed

Kia⁷ @astrogyrll Expected, I lost 5 years off my life span in Korea off the amount of second hand smoke I inhaled twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

milksdoormat🤷🏾‍♀️🔮🌈 @bosom_perhaps twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… People actually shocked like their arent a bunch of pictures of her smoking cigarettes like full on face selfies with a Cigarette in her mouth

Meanwhile, the My Name actress publicly addressed her smoking in the past in an interview with the news outlet SPOTV in May 2020, when her pre-debut pictures went viral. She mentioned that people evolve as they grow older and even added that she was grateful that her female friends "really liked" her image.

As per translation via Koreaboo, she said,

“The photos are only from three to four years ago… As you work, don’t you start to develop some restrictions in your normal life? As a result, I think I am now complete in my image… My female fans really liked my image back then. I am very grateful for it.”

In recent news, Han So-hee was seen in BTS Jung Kook’s official solo debut music video for Seven. She played his love interest. The actress will next be seen in the much-awaited upcoming period drama titled Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo-joon, slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year on Netflix.