"How did we miss the details": BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans react to a newly resurfaced video of Han So-hee teasing Ahn Bo-hyun

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans have dug out a past video wherein Han So-hee is seemingly teasing her My Name co-star Ahn Bo-hyun. For those unversed, Han So-hee and Ahn Bo-hyun starred in the revenge thriller drama My Name. Since the limited series aired on Netflix, the duo promoted a lot on the streaming platform’s Korean channel “The Swoon” (now rebranded as “Netflix K-Content”).

At one point, Han So-hee started singing BLACKPINK’s song As if it's Your Last, much to Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Hee-soon’s amusement. She questioned Ahn Bo-hyun if he knew of the song, and the Itaewon Class star sheepishly replied he does indeed know the song. Fans believe Han So-hee was subtly trying to tease Ahn Bo-hyun, who is now in a steady relationship with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

One fan, @bIurredmirrors, shared a clip of the Nevertheless star singing As if its Your Last, wondering how they missed the hint.

“How did we miss the details”

💽 @bIurredmirrors han sohee singing as if it’s your last by blackpink while looking at ahn bohyun. how did we miss the details pic.twitter.com/o8itsi5BVn

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans speculate that Han So-hee dropped a subtle hint regarding the Flower singer and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship

On August 3, Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Dispatch shared pictures of the duo enjoying private dates at the Flower hitmaker’s home. Shortly after this, their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the dating news and requested fans to watch over the couple warmly.

The sudden and unexpected dating news sent BLINKs into a frenzy, who began looking for any past interactions between the Pink Venom singer and Ahn Bo-hyun, either directly or indirectly. One of the videos that resurfaced was from My Name’s promotions. BLINKs believe that Han So-hee was indirectly teasing Ahn Bo-hyun over his girlfriend by singing a BLACKPINK song and asking if he knows the song.

Ahn Bo-hyun’s shy and blushing reaction seemed like a giveaway to many fans. Although there are no further details available regarding BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship timeline, BLINKs are trying to piece information together.

While this is merely a speculation, fans can’t help but think that perhaps Han So-hee was trying to tease Ahn Bo-hyun over his girlfriend’s group.

Ren/꽃/ @PrinceK65328176 @bIurredmirrors It was 2 years back..... did he have a crush on our girl

🆔𝑙𝑦𝑛𝑛𝑒~❀ @dearLynnne @jaeonxnabi Sohee spilling the tea lmao, she knew

Uyu🍊 @milk_yy438 @jaeonxnabi The biggest plotwist of the year 🤣🤣🤣

JISOO 🐰🤍 @4everWithKJS @bIurredmirrors THE WAY HE LOOK AT SO HEE WHEN SO HEE SING THT SONG DHDHDHDH🤣🤣

Anetthe gira @AnettheGir50516 @jaeonxnabi So Hee: I know something you don't know~ 🤣

harshita nimgani @h_nimgani @jaeonxnabi He was flustered but nobody noticed

Looking at Ahn Bo-hyun’s reaction, fans are hypothesizing that he has been dating BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for quite some time now.

Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s dating news

On August 3, fans woke up to the surprising news of BLACKPINK member Jisoo dating Ahn Bo-hyun. Additionally, BLINKs were taken aback by the fact that YG Entertainment confirmed the dating news shortly after Dispatch revealed it.

It was surprising considering K-pop agencies usually take a non-committal stance when it comes to their artist’s personal life. Fans have taken to social media to wish the couple well and share their heartwarming reactions to the dating news.

💫 @kdramasfangirl



Jisoo 1st dating news ever im shakingggggg #AhnBohyun and Blackpink #JISOO are reportedly currently in a relationship. the two said have just started their relationship & mostly spent date at home.Jisoo 1st dating news ever im shakingggggg pic.twitter.com/Ej1MYvswim

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary

#JiSoo #AhnBoHyun pic.twitter.com/wNHnTM6NHJ Ohh, this was a duo I never expected. I liked them together and I hope they will have a beautiful and healthy relationship.

Notably, this is BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s first dating news in her seven years' K-pop career.