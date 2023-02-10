SBS’ Gold Spoon to feature Park Ji-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun

SBS’ upcoming K-drama Gold Spoon is set to reunite internationally beloved stars Park Ji-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun.

On February 9, 2023, a reputed news portal announced that Park Ji-hyun is in talks to feature in the upcoming drama. In response to the report, an official from Namoo Actors, the agency of the actress, made a statement which stated:

“Park Ji-hyun is positively reviewing the offer to star in ‘Gold Spoon.'”

The upcoming show falls in the romantic comedy K-drama trope on the transformation of a chaebol heir. The show recounts the narrative of an immature third-generation chaebol's journey to becoming a detective while depicting his romantic life.

The show will be written by Kim Ba-da, who has also written the K-drama My Name. Meanwhile, Kim Jae-hong, the producing director behind Steal Heart and My Love Eun-dong will be in charge of directing the upcoming show.

If both actors confirm their participation in the show, it will be the first time Park Ji-hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun will work together since Yumi's Cell, which was produced by TVING.

However, in Yumi's Cell, the relationship between the two was one-sided as only Park Ji-hyun's character was interested in Ahn Bo-hyun. Meanwhile, his love interest and the main female protagonist was Kim Go-eun.

More about the characters and plot of Gold Spoon

SBS’s upcoming Gold Spoon promises a blockbuster K-drama with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast playing quirky characters.

Park Ji-hyun, who rose to international fame after her performance in the K-drama Reborn Rich, has been offered the role of the female protagonist Lee Kang-hyun. If the actress accepts the work, this will be the first K-drama since her debut where she will play the role of the main character.

Lee Kang-hyun is an experienced investigator who completed a training program at a police school. She is a workaholic and has a strong sense of duty and sincerity when it comes to her work.

Lee Kang-hyun not only takes pride in being a police officer, she thoroughly enjoys her job. In addition to having a great deal of love for what she does, she possesses remarkable investigative and social abilities as well as a flexible attitude.

In January, Ahn Bo-hyun was offered the lead role of the chaebol heir named Jin Yi-soo, a privileged in every aspect of life. Due to the fact that he is a third-generation conglomerate, he never needs the support of other people. When he becomes involved in a case, however, the course of events begins to shift.

Jin Yi-soo is required to become a member of the investigation unit of the Kangha Police Station which focuses on apprehending violent offenders and thieves.

After he began working at the Kangha Police station, he became involved in the investigation and conviction of individuals who were engaged in illegal activity. While they were involved in illegal activities, they were beyond the reach of the law as they were protected by influential men within the system itself.

Production of the Gold Spoon is scheduled to commence in May 2023.

