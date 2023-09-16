"Who wrote the introduction": NCT's Haechan slams Weverse staff over his profile discussion, stirring debate among netizens

On Tuesday, September 12, following the joining of SM artists into the Weverse community, NCT's Haechan made his first post on the community app. However, through the post, fans were soon able to sense that the idol wasn't in his usually cheerful mood as he talked about his Weverse introduction. Given that introductions are usually written by the staff members of Weverse or SM Entertainment, the idol was upset about the introduction that seemingly mocked him.

In the introduction, soon after mentioning that the idol belongs to NCT, NCT 127, and NCT Dream, it continues to talk about how he would often shout out NCT Dream's slogan and how his fellow members wouldn't respond to him. Though this was a reference to an inside joke running between the NCT member and their fandom, Haechan wasn't happy about how it represented him, especially since there were other things to mention about him and his career.

"I’m sorry from the first post onwards. Who wrote the introduction post for Haechan, ha. I hope to see you once for sure"

Expand Tweet

NCTzens are furious as NCT Haechan's post about his displeasure with his introduction of the app makes rounds on X

Weverse is a community application created by HYBE corporation to help fans effectively communicate with K-pop idols. While only a limited amount of artists were a part of the community, the recent joining of SM artists like EXO, NCT, SHINee, etc., has excited fans. As the fandoms excitedly awaited the first posts from their K-pop idols, NCT Haechan being upset about his Weverse description frustrated his fans as well.

Here's what the description initially said:

"A member of NCT, NCT 127, and NCT Dream. The members will nevevr respond to Haechan's 'Yo Dream!' chant. He is a unique vocalist but also an amazingly fast learner when it comes to dance. He is known for his smooth and fluid dancing style."

Expand Tweet

The back story of the reference the introduction is making includew the chant of NCT Dream that they usually shout to encourage themselves. When one member says, "Yo Dream!," the other six members follow it by shouting "Jjeoreo juja, fighting", which roughly translates to "Inject coolness, fighting." The chant was collectively created by Haechan and the group's leader, Mark.

However, the members have turned it into an inside joke, where they don't follow up the chant sometimes when the idol does it. Although fans do realize that the introduction is a reference to the inside joke, they also believe that there's so much more to him than just a chant or an inside joke. Additionally, given that the phrasing of the same can come off weirdly or negatively to netizens who don't about the joke, they sympathized with the idol for being upset about the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, soon after the idol's tweet, his Weverse introduction was changed to:

"Haechan is a member of NCT, NC 127, and NCT Dream. He's well known for his iconic vocal tone, and is loved by fans for his sublime vocals fitting every genre. He's an expressive singer in terms of both emotional delivery and gestures. He's born a graceful, fluid dancer."

After the change in the introduction, fans have been much more settled about the issue. However, they still called out the people responsible for the same since it clearly stands as not the best way to introduce an artist.