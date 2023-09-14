"This is beautiful": Fans get emotional as they find SHINee's late Jonghyun's member profile with a heartwarming description on Weverse artist account

K-Pop band SHINee joined the artist lineup on Weverse on September 12, 2023, and their fans got emotional to see the late Jonghyun's member profile on the Weverse artist account. The group's gifted vocalist, Jonghyun, met his untimely demise in 2017. As such, getting to see his essence being kept alive by the group has moved netizens to tears.

Below SHINee's profile, a photo of Jonghyun adorns the wall, along with a description that made many Shawols (their fandom name) emotional. It read:

"Jonghyun is a member of the SM Entertainment boy band SHINee. He is a multitalented vocalist known for his powerhouse vocal with a rich tone and exceptional songwriting skills. He is 'forever the BASE' to SHINee and SHINee WORLD."

The Replay hitmakers joined the artist lineup along with other K-Pop groups like Kangta, BoA, RIIZE, TVXQ, Super Junior, aespa, EXO, and Girls' Generation. However, what warmed the hearts of netizens had nothing to do with all the groups that joined, but the Weverse profile of Jonghyun, a young and talented singer who went to the beyond too soon.

"Forever the BASE to SHINee": Fans are deeply moved to see Jonghyun again in some way

On December 18, 2017, the news of Jonghyun's death shook the South Korea entertainment industry, with light falling on mental health. The 27-year-old artist took his own life after almost a decade-long successful career as a member of a popular group and a Korean solo artist. As reported by The Washington Post, in his suicide letter, he had written:

"I’m broken from the inside. The depression that has slowly eaten away at me has finally consumed me, and I couldn’t beat it. What else is there to say? Just tell me I did well. Tell me that this is enough. Tell me I worked hard. Even if you can’t smile, please don’t blame me as you send me off. Well done. You’ve really worked hard. Goodbye."

Six years have passed since that fateful incident. Even though his absence has left a melancholic void in the world of K-Pop and the group's fans, his essence is still preserved by his group members Minho, Key, Onew, and Taemin.

Albeit being an immensely revered singer and songwriter in the industry, Jonghyun never shied away from mentioning his long battle with depression, which engulfed him in the end.

As for the recent artisit lineup of SHINee, it was evident that a profile on him on Weverse did in fact heal the raw wound of the fandom. For the fans of SHINee, this is nothing short of Jonghyun directly coming to hug them. Taking to X, fans shared their feelings upon finding Jonghyun’s member profile on the group's Weverse artist account.

As evident from the fan reactions, this little reassurance has amounted to more than anything else for Shawols.

Meanwhile, the Korean group is working hard on their upcoming documentary film, My SHINee World, encompassing their 15 years of journey that will come out in September 2023. This would include various behind-the-scenes moments and interviews of the group members.