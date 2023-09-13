“Even if we leave, we’ll leave together”: SHINee's Key confirms the group's contract renewal with SM Entertainment for the third time

SHINee from SM Entertainment, a second-generation K-Pop group, has renewed their contract with the agency for a third time. The group's member, Key, aka Kim Ki-bum, has confirmed the group's contract renewal for 2023, which also marks their 15th anniversary. In the world of K-Pop, it's a rarity to witness a K-Pop group be able to retain its members, let alone reach the 15-year mark.

"Even if we leave, we'll leave together. Together always."

The Korean second-generation boy group debuted in 2008 with their debut EP, Replay, in the era of other popular groups with the likes of Big Bang, TVXQ, Super Junior, 2PM, and more. An era that established the trajectory of the present world of K-pop, or Hallyu. Renewing their contract for the third time with SM Entertainment is a testament to the group's devotion to making music and to their fans.

The K-pop group consists of members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin, while their original fifth member, Jonghyun, met his untimely demise in 2017. Despite all that, the second-generation K-Pop group has maintained a consistent stream of content for their fans to cherish even now.

'My SHINee World': A film on the members of the group to be released in September 2023 in honor of their 15th anniversary

In September 2023, in honor of the 15th anniversary milestone achieved by the group, SM Entertainment is going to release a documentary, My SHINee World, to commemorate the group's journey of 15 years since their debut. The documentary will act as a little gift from the boy group to their fans, who have stood by them through thick and thin.

The documentary My SHINee World is in post-production but is expected to include various behind-the-scenes interviews of each group member and would also showcase the live performances from the group's recent sixth solo concert, SHINee World VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION, that was held at the KSPO DOME in Seoul on June 23, 2023.

Furthermore, Key, aka Kim Ki-bum, made his solo comeback on September 11, 2023, with the release of the new mini album, Good & Great, which includes the title track of the same name as well. It is expected that the mini album by a seasoned K-pop idol will be tremendously applauded and swiftly rise to the top of the iTunes rankings in several countries across the globe.

The mini album Good & Great sold 47,500 copies on the first day of its release on September 11, marking a successful comeback for Key. The group also made a comeback release on June 26 with their album HARD.