BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, & more get honored on Gold House’s 2024 most impactful Asians A100 list

K-pop artists, BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids and ATEEZ were included in Gold House’s 2024 "Most Impactful Asians A100 list" on May 1, 2024. This list recognizes the talents from various walks of entertainment who have significantly impacted the global landscape, especially American culture.

A list of 100 celebrities was announced, out of which only the above three were picked from the K-pop genre alongside HYBE president, Bang Si-hyuk, who will be awarded the lifetime achievement Gold Legend award. This news was announced by Gold House’s official website on the said date. Billboard officiated this news by covering it in a written form as well.

Jungkook, Stray Kids and ATEEZ make history as the only K-pop artists on Gold House's 2024 list

The Gold House A100 List is an annual list created by Gold House, an organization dedicated to amplifying the Asian and Pacific Islander community's cultural impact. The A100 List recognizes the top 100 most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in various fields. It celebrates individuals who have made contributions to their respective industries.

BTS in 2020 became the first and the only K-pop act among the honorees of 2019 Gold House list. It is safe to say that the tradition of K-pop’s inclusion in this prestigious list started from there.

Jungkook has become the first Korean soloist in history to receive this honor in 2024. He is also a 3-years awardee and a Hall of Fame member with BTS.

Young K-pop group, ATEEZ has been recognized in the New Gold Honour as “rising leaders” in the Asian Pacific community. While Stray Kids were honored under the list’s "Entertainment and Media" category, alongside Jungkook.

The Gold House Gala event is all set to take place at the Music Center in Los Angeles on May 11th. The gala will feature performances by few of the previous year winners like Saweetie. Other artists' names are yet to be announced.

The CEO and COO of Gold House, Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran expressed—

"This yr was special as Asian Pacific leaders had a record number of records broken while building a more inclusive tomorrow for all, particularly in new avenues like AI. Gold House is honored to celebrate so many new and established leaders who are committed to both equity and excellence,”

The Gold House list is curated based on factors such as influence, achievements, and cultural impact. Being included on the A100 List is considered a prestigious honor within the Asian and AAPI community.

Following the Gold Gala, there will be the first-ever Billboard x Gold House Founders Party, highlighted by a performance by producer/DJ Steve Aoki. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy a special performance by Nymphia Wind, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16. The event will also feature a karaoke room presented by Rakuten Viki and an extra DJ set by Hu Dat.

Some of the other popular entertainment dignitaries included in this year’s list are Charli XCX, Jungkook, Alia Bhatt, Keanu Reeves, Hayao Mayazaki, Dev Patel, Bella Poarch, and many more.