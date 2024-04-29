BLACKPINK’s Rosé joins Carla Bruni & others on 2024 ANDAM prize jury panel as selected by Saint Laurent’s creative director

BLACKPINK’s Rosé was selected by Saint Laurent's creative director to be on the ANDAM prize jury panel of 2024. This news was released on April 29, 2024, on the official website of WWD magazine.

The selection of this jury panel is done by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. Since Rosé has been serving as an esteemed brand ambassador for the brand since 2020, she has been at the forefront of representing the brand at high-grade events.

Expand Tweet

Getting selected as a jury member is a respectable honor for the BLACKPINK member as it recognizes her impact on a global scale. She will be joined by stars like Carla Bruni and Charlotte Gainsbourg on this panel and will mentor the winners of the 35th-anniversary edition of the fashion prize awards.

With this achievement, she also became the second-ever K-pop idol to grace this panel after her bandmate, Lisa. The prize ceremony is to be held on June 27, 2024.

BLACKPINK's Rosé invited to the 13-member panel of the ANDAM Awards

The ANDAM Awards, short for "Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode," is a French fashion award founded in 1989. It aims to support and promote emerging talent in the fashion industry.

Being a jury member for the ANDAM Awards is a responsibility and honor in the fashion industry. Jurors are typically influential figures from various sectors of the industry. It is reported that Saint Laurent’s Creative Director, Anthony Vaccarello personally chose BLACKPINK’s Rosé to be a part of this important jury panel.

Fans are saying it’s a heed to their heartfelt friendship despite their professional relationship. As he himself was a winner of the 2011 ANDAM prize, he has been appointed as the head judge of this year’s awards. So the selections he has made speak volumes about the people he deems important.

Expand Tweet

Rosé has been a revolution in the field of YSL Saint Laurent as she holds many records to her name concerning the brand. She is their first and only global ambassador in 59 years. The brand conferred upon her a worldwide campaign as soon as she was announced as an ambassador.

She was the first Korean to become a season campaign model and the first K-pop female artist to attend a Met Gala representing them. She recently even attended the Oscars pre-party and after-party again becoming the first K-pop idol to do so.

In all, 13 jury members have been selected and their official meeting will be held on June 27 itself. There will be five fellowship winners announced at the end of the ceremony. Their role is to evaluate submissions, review the work of emerging designers, and select winners based on criteria such as creativity, innovation, and commercial viability.

Expand Tweet

The BLACKPINK star has been quite busy in recent times doing stints with multiple brands. Her most recent update was provided to fans by herself after she posted the news that she had received a copy of Taylor Swift’s new album, the Tortured Poets Department from the American star herself. Fans were quite excited after discovering this moment between the two stars.