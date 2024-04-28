BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals receiving a copy of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album from Taylor Swift via Instagram stories

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took to her Instagram on April 28, 2024, to reveal the exciting news of Taylor Swift sending her a copy of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The idol posted two photos on her Instagram stories to tell everyone about this delightful and exciting gift from one of her favorite stars.

In her second story, she captioned the photo with the words,

“Thank you @TaylorSwift, ready to cry to these.”

There was a handwritten note sent to Rosé along with the album by the American singer. She expressed her gratitude towards a fellow listener of her album through the note. Fans are heartily delighted by this moment between two of their favorite artists and by the mutual admiration both artists share for each other.

Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK Rose's interaction has fans gushing

Taylor Swift and Rosé from BLACKPINK are both prominent figures in the music industry. Taylor has expressed her admiration for BLACKPINK's music and talent on multiple occasions. In 2019, she shared a video of herself listening to BLACKPINK's song Kill This Love and dancing along, indicating her appreciation for the group's music. This interaction sparked excitement among fans of both artists, showcasing her support for BLACKPINK.

Rosé, a member of BLACKPINK, has also reciprocated the admiration. The 27-year-old idol went to attend Taylor Swift's ERAS concert tour in Tokyo as a fan and passionately sang along to all of the singer’s songs just like the rest of the audience. She was seen especially enjoying the song All Too Well. Clips of this were shared by the BLACKPINK star herself via TikTok through short clips.

Rosé revealed to all her fans on Instagram about the album copy she received from Taylor. The note on the gift had a few lines written on it. The note said,

"To my fellow member of The Tortured Poets Department, here are some tokens of my gratitude to you, for your support, from me, sincerely. I hope you'll welcome this album into your life (and vinyl collection). With all my love, and tortured poetry... Your Friend, Taylor."

Even though not many instances have been noted about the in-person interactions between these two stars, there have been occasions when they have met. Their first ever public encounter was at the 2022 VMAs’ after party where the two stars were photographed together along with Sabrina Carpenter. Here, Taylor Swift stood out because of her enthusiastic cheering for BLACKPINK while they performed their hit song, Pink Venom.

On September 9, 2023, Rosé and Taylor were both spotted again leaving the same venue 'Electric Lady Studios.' It was reportedly an album release party hosted by the Blank Space singer. Not only Rosé, but her BLACKPINK bandmates are huge fans of Taylor Swift as well. Recently, Lisa attended the Singapore leg of the ERAS tour in March.

These kinds of professional yet heartwarming interactions are much appreciated by fans as they promote a healthy atmosphere for artists to strive in.

Taylor Swift's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department was released just a few days ago on April 19, 2024. The album boasts a huge track list of 16 songs and has fans hooked since the day of its release.