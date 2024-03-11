“Collecting bp girls one by one”: Fans excited as BLACKPINK’s Rosé reunites with Sabrina Carpenter at the Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair after-party

BLACKPINK's Rosé had a heartwarming reunion at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on March 10, 2024. While fans were eagerly awaiting to see the BLACKPINK star at another Oscars event, having already spotted her at the pre-Oscars, they were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected reunion. Singer Sabrina Carpenter was seen meeting the K-pop singer, marking another encounter between the two.

A photo capturing their encounter quickly circulated across the internet and delighted fans. Many fans expressed their excitement and immediately began speculating about a potential collaboration between the two.

This isn't the first time Sabrina has been seen with a BLACKPINK member, and fans appreciate her ongoing interactions with the group, finding joy in these meetings.

Sabrina Carpenter and Rosé reunite

Sabrina Carpenter's connection with K-pop idols, particularly the girl group BLACKPINK, is not a recent event. Over the past few years, she has been seen alongside two of the group's members, Lisa and Rosé, on multiple occasions.

One of her recent encounters was with BLACKPINK's Lisa at Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour in Singapore, where they were spotted together by the media. However, on March 11, 2024, Sabrina met with Rosé, who has been regularly attending Oscars parties as an ambassador for YSL Saint Laurent.

Despite being surrounded by numerous international celebrities at the pre-Oscar and after-party events, Sabrina's reunion with this BLACKPINK member caught the attention of fans.

Although this meeting was iconic, it wasn't their first encounter. They were previously seen together at the 2022 Video Music Awards after-party, where they were photographed alongside Taylor Swift, and later attended another event hosted by Swift at Electric Lady Studio.

Fans were thrilled at the sight of Sabrina and Rosé together, both exuding elegance and glamour. Some playfully remarked on their shared blonde hair, dubbing them their "favorite blondies." Sabrina wore a black leather and mesh dress, while the On The Ground singer opted for a copper and brown flowing dress with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

The photo captured a moment of joy, delighting fans who were thrilled to witness their reunion at the Oscars event.

Fans were quick to express their desire for a collaboration between the two artists. Given their frequent interactions and mutual acquaintance, supporters believe a collaboration is feasible, especially since BLACKPINK members have been pursuing individual projects since their contract expiration in August 2023. With Rosé already hinting at upcoming projects through her Instagram stories, fans are hopeful that a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter may soon become a reality.