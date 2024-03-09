“OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK”: Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s visuals from the pre-Oscars party

At the pre-Oscars ceremony hosted by Saint Laurent, BLACKPINK's Rosé took her chance to stun everyone in attendance. Despite being surrounded by numerous international film dignitaries, she commanded attention with her visuals and presence.

It's worth mentioning that Rosé has not ventured into acting projects before, making her invitation to the pre-Oscars event even more noteworthy. Her sense of style and eye-catching outfit became the talk of the town among fans who couldn't help but marvel at her appearance.

While this wasn't Rose's first time attending the pre-Oscars party, she managed to steal the spotlight this year, standing out amidst a sea of celebrities. The event, co-hosted by Saint Laurent, provided the perfect platform for her to showcase her fashion.

"Has this new aura about her," Rosé turns heads at the pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles

A pre-Oscars party is a lavish event held before the Academy Awards ceremony, which, as everyone is aware, is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated events in the film industry. These parties are often hosted by various entertainment companies, film studios, celebrities, and other influential figures in Hollywood.

The BLACKPINK star has been a beacon of style for Saint Laurent ever since it tied her up as its brand ambassador in 2020. Since then, she has repeatedly made appearances at the brand's shows and made heads turn.

Saint Laurent has always been known to host and sponsor many brand parties and this year too, it co-hosted and sponsored the pre-Oscars party. On March 8, 2024, the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal "Oppenheimer" film pre-Oscars event was held in Los Angeles.

As a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, Rosé represents the epitome of style, elegance, and sophistication. Known for her fashion sense and bold, yet refined aesthetic, she has embodied the spirit of the Saint Laurent brand.

Rosé's partnership with Saint Laurent extends beyond mere endorsement as it is a symbiotic relationship built on mutual admiration. Saint Laurent, renowned for its avant-garde designs and innovative approach to fashion, recognizes in the star a spirit that embodies the brand's values of individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

Through her role as a brand ambassador, the BLACKPINK member has had the opportunity to showcase Saint Laurent's latest collections, embodying the brand's signature aesthetic with her charisma.

In this particular event too, her stylishly asymmetric gown stood out and fans couldn’t stop praising it. It was a fully covered black-colored gown, which kept the entire back portion open, giving fans a chance to catch a glimpse of her toned back. Moreover, her signature blonde hair was done in a lighter flowing way with Saint Laurent’s SL 461 Betty black sunglasses adorning the entire look.

Such was the impact of Rosé that these particular glasses were sold out not many hours after her appearance at this party.

After spotting her at the pre-Oscars event, fans have become playfully greedy and anticipating to see her at the main Oscars event as well. Moreover, what stunned fans even more was her presence among the notable dignitaries of cinema, who are known worldwide.

Many other celebrities attended this event, such as Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik, Salman Hayek, Cillian Murphy, and many more.