NCT Ten’s look for the YSL Paris Fashion Week show stuns the fans: “This look is so impressive” 

NCT Ten never disappoints when it comes to fashion and showing his best for events, and his daring look for the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris was proof of that. Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, popularly known as Ten, joined the YSL family in 2024 with the Fall/Winter show being his first official outing for the French brand.

The 28-year-old stole the spotlight in an all-YSL ensemble as he dazzled the paparazzi and fans at the YSL men’s winter collection presented by Anthony Vaccarello.

The Korean heartthrob joined other ambassadors like Coi Leray, Elsa Hosk, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins and Georgia May Jagger, among others, to celebrate the creativity of the renowned fashion house.

Viral Takes on X posted NCT's Ten and fans swarmed the comments to praise his looks with one commenting:

"This look is so impressive."

Fans appreciate Ten's look for the Yves Saint Laurent men's winter collection for Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Image via X/Viraltakes)

More details on NCT Ten’s look for the Saint Laurent show for Paris Fashion Week 2024

Ten looked stylish in a Yves Saint Laurent halter neck chiffon top with ruffled ties that draped almost to the floor and exposed his artistic tattoos. The polka-dotted top was complemented by high-waisted striped wide leg pants.

This look was paired with pointed-toe heeled boots. The Korean celebrity had on dewy and soft makeup which glowed under the flashing lights. His hair was styled in a slick back which accentuated his fashionable persona.

Netizens commended the Korean boy group member's look, with many describing him as majestic and gorgeous.

NCT Ten has mastered the art of fashion and style as he dazzled fans at Paris Fashion Week 2024.