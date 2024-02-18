“YG is doomed if that's the case”: BLACKPINK fans react to reports of an unlikely comeback in 2024 with members focusing on solo activities

On February 17, 2024, News1 reported that BLACKPINK may not have any comeback as a group this year since all the members are prioritizing their solo endeavors. The South Korean media outlet highlighted the quartets' decision to terminate their respective solo contracts in December 2023 and establish their individual solo companies.

In addition, News1 further reported that Rosé and Jisoo are set to launch their respective one-man agencies shortly. However, BLINKs were disheartened over the latest update, which hints at a possible hiatus of the group for the time being due to their solo activities.

One fan wrote on X that, considering the latest update by the South Korean media outlet,

"YG is doomed if that's the case. Cause the current activities of their active groups do not even reach the revenue BP brings to the company."

"Pinks just gained their freedom": Fans cheer for BLACKPINK members' solo activities nonetheless

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have big plans for their solo activities in 2024. With the launch of her company, ODDATELIER, Jennie announced that she would be releasing a full-length debut solo album this year. Currently, talks of the release happening in late February have been doing the rounds online.

Similarly, after debuting her label, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024, Lisa was announced to make her acting debut in the popular HBO original series The White Lotus a few days later. The unexpected announcement startled her followers, yet it heightened their anticipation to see Lisa on a new journey soon.

Following the two, Rosé shared a clip of her single Vampirehollie on her Instagram broadcast channel on February 11, 2024. On her birthday, the singer released a 20-second clip of an all-English ballad, assuring her fans that she is working hard on multiple projects. She also encouraged followers to offer names for her own fanbase.

Even though BLACKPINK followers are referred to as BLINKs throughout the world, the singer's request convinced her supporters that she is planning to create her own brand soon.

Meanwhile, is busy filming for several acting projects, such as Influenza and Omnipresent Reader's Viewpoint. Even though she is reported to join her brother's entertainment subsidiary, BLISSOO, News1 reported that she will be the CEO as well. This has definitely delighted her fans, but it has also made it evident that the four members will prioritize their solo careers this year.

BLINKs expressed their sadness on X, but they all tried to make peace with it, showing their faith in the four members. One fan wrote,

"You need to understand that the Pinks just gained their freedom from YG after years of restrictions. Let them enjoy it. Plus we still have 9 months left. Remember the Born Pink era ? everything unfolded fast. Let's just enjoy YG downfall with each of their grps one by one."

News1 mentioned that YG Entertainment had expressed a desire to have a discussion with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo regarding the group's future later this year.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK's seven-year contract ended with YG Entertainment in August 2023; however, after extensive negotiations, the company announced in December that the four members had decided to part ways with the company. However, they renewed their contracts to continue group activities as BLACKPINK.