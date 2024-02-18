"THE BREATH OF RELIEF": K-media reports BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to launch her independent label, sending fans into an online fervour

BLACKPINK vocalist Roseanne Park, MBE, aka Rosé is reported to launch her own independent company. On February 17, South Korean media outlet News1 confirmed that the On The Ground singer is set to launch a "one-man" agency to carry out her solo plans earnestly this year.

Following the termination of her exclusive solo contract with the former company YG Entertainment, Rosé will be the fourth and last of the group to launch her label.

BLINKs flooded X and expressed their excitement and anticipation for the latest news. One fan wrote that they let out a sigh of "relief" once they came across the update.

"The girls forming their own big4": Fans cheer BLACKPINK Rosé and Jisoo set to launch their respective labels soon

News1 reported on February 17 that Jisso of BLACKPINK has "virtually established" an independent label with her brother. However, it is important to note that there hasn't been any confirmation from the artist herself. Meanwhile, Rosé released a 20-second long snippet of her upcoming solo single Vampirehollie on her birthday February 11, 2024, which further convinced fans that she is set to establish her label and release a solo album soon.

After being invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III and getting bestowed with the honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals in November 2023, the quartet set out to carve their respective career trajectories by setting their independent companies.

Rosé also gave a speech on the importance of mental health awareness at the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco on November 18, 2023. Sitting among the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, Apple's CEO Tim Cook, and South Korea's First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the idol drew light on mental health and its plight.

Following this, the star was busy spending time with her family and close friends and traveling the world, while her bandmate Jennie launched ODDATELIER in December 2023. On February 7, 2024, Lisa of BLACKPINK launched her independent label LLOUD which further made fans curious about Rosé's plans and vision of her future solo endeavours.

Fans were in for a treat when News1 announced that the On The Ground singer is about to embark on a new journey as a business entrepreneur. One fan (@jjajangmyeonr) pointed out that because the artist hails from a long family of lawyers, she must have had all her bases covered before forming her company.

Although it is assumed that Jisoo would pursue her own route through Biomom, a health-functional food brand for newborns and children founded by Jisoo's older brother. News1 mentioned that it could be a "virtual" company hence, fans are also curious about Jisoo's future endeavors.

Additionally, on January 2, 2024, Biomom previously stated on a job site that it is hiring for the entertainment company brand Blissoo, which featured Jisoo's visage on the home page. Alongside Jisoo's photo, Blissoo promoted itself as a company that would develop internationally as rapidly as anybody else in the K-pop business' and hired video editing PDs, design, accounting managers, and security.

Once Rosé and Jisoo officially announce the launch of their respective companies, BLACKPINK will become the first K-pop female group to have all four members establish their independent labels.