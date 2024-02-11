"Soloist Rosé is coming": Fans go wild as BLACKPINK member shares snippet of a song, 'Vampirehollie' via her official Instagram broadcast channel

BLACKPINK member Rosé shared a snippet of her upcoming solo song with her fans on February 11, 2024. In the wake of her birthday, the K-pop singer surprised her fandom by sharing a 20-second clip of her unreleased track Vampirehollie via her newly launched official broadcasting channel on Instagram.

Fans were thrilled to come across the latest update, as this marks the idol's first public tease of her future solo projects since her contract termination with YG Entertainment in December 2023. One fan took to X and expressed excitement over "Soloist" Rosé's arrival.

"We will not survive": Fans bewildered to hear the new 20-second snippet of Rosé's upcoming song

Rosé celebrated her 27th birthday this year by announcing a piece of massive news with her fans—the BLINKs. She revealed the arrival of her upcoming solo single Vampirehollie, via her Instagram broadcasting channel which she opened on her birthday. She shared her messages on the channel in English and Korean and expressed her gratitude to the BLINKs for sending her wishes on her birthday.

Rosé wrote on her broadcasting channel,

"Hi everyone this is Rosiee ♡ First of all thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I love you all so so so much. I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything!!"

Rosé mentioned that on the occasion of her birthday, she would gift her fans with something, as she has always done over the years. She then shared the 20-second snippet of Vampirehollie, which made her fans overwhelmed with joy.

In addition, the BLACKPINK star teased her upcoming solo single and also asked her fans to suggest a new "fandom name." This made several BLINKs speculate if the On The Ground singer will launch her independent label soon.

"But since it’s my birthday, as I occasionally do on this day, I’m gonna give u a small gift. That’s 20 seconds of a song I’ve (for now) called Vampirehollie…!!!! I can’t believe I just did that!!!!!! But now it’s time for you to give me a gift in return. Give me a fandom name please ♡"

BLACKPINK singer shares her message and song snippet via her Instagram broadcast channel. (Images via @roses_are_rosie)

After parting ways with YG Entertainment in December 2023, the BLACKPINK members have been extremely busy with their respective solo careers. Both Jennie and Lisa have established their independent labels, while Jisoo is reported to join her brother's company. However, nothing has been known about Rosé vision for her solo career.

Neither has the singer announced signing with another artist management company yet nor has she confirmed establishing her independent label. Hence, fans were excited when they received the surprise "gift" from Rosé, confirming the arrival of her solo era. The 20-second reveal gave a peek at the song's genre which is a ballad and has a melancholic composition with English lyrics.

Fans began boasting about how the idol announced working on Vampirehollie and tweeted on X expressing their excitement and anticipation of the BLACKPINK singer's solo era.

BLINKs are waiting with bated breaths for Roseanne Park, MBE of BLACKPINK to officially announce her upcoming solo album and her independent company soon.