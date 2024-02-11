"Tears in my eyes": BLACKPINK Jisoo's heartfelt birthday message to Rosé leaves fans emotional

BLACKPINK member Jisoo posted a heartfelt message in honor of Rosé's birthday on February 11, 2024, on Instagram. The singer shared a photo with Rosé and expressed gratitude for being her "hotpot mate" throughout their year-long BORN PINK world tour and more. Jisoo also praised the singer's "jewel-like" voice and asked her to sing a lot of songs in 2024.

"20240211 Happy Birthday to Rosie. Thank you for being my hot pot mate while touring together~ take care of me this year as well. You know I’ve been the number 1 fan of your jewel-like voice since we were trainees, right??? Please sing a lot this year too! I’m waiting first in line. I’ll forever be beside you as an unnie you can count on...I love you @.roses_are_rosie"

The poignant caption on Jisoo's Instagram story made fans emotional, and they took to social media to express their thoughts. One fan confessed how the message had left them teary-eyed, while others stated how touched they were by the same.

BLACKPINK members wish Rosé on her 27th birthday on Instagram, touching fans' hearts

Roseanne Chae-young Park MBE, better known as Rosé of BLACKPINK, celebrated her birthday on February 11, 2024. Long-time friends and bandmates Jennie and Lisa also sent birthday wishes to the vocalist of On The Ground fame.

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK and the founder & CEO of LLOUD, shared an old picture of herself and the vocalist in fluffy head scarves in pink and orange colors. Lisa wrote on her Instagram story,

"Thank you for always being a suppoerter of mine. I always got your back, keep doing what you love"

Meanwhile, ODDATELIER founder & CEO Jennie also shared a cute Instagram story for her bandmate, where she wrote,

"Happy birthday my Rosie Posie. So grateful to have you in my life and excited for our next chapter of life together. Love you hubbie. Wishing you the happiest day"

Given that Lisa and Rosé, who are of the same age, are known for being best friends, Lisa's note was a representation of their bond. Jennie, meanwhile, sent Rosé a note that fans believe was full of love and kindness.

While BLINKs were touched by the kind messages for Rosé's birthday, they noted how Jisoo's post was uploaded at precisely midnight on February 11, 2024, which prompted them to praise the idol for her affection for the second-youngest member of the group. Fans were moved to see Jisoo vowing to stick with the On The Ground singer "forever."

Fans flooded X to celebrate the idol's 27th birthday and lauded the group members for sending their wishes, despite their busy schedules.

Last year, Rosé celebrated her birthday in Abu Dhabi during one of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour concerts. Fans surprised the singer by sending a cake during their performance. As a token of gratitude, Rosé decided to give her hoodie—which she was wearing on stage at that moment—to the fan who sent her the cake.

In other news, Roseanne Park MBE of BLACKPINK has ended her exclusive solo contract with YG Entertainment. However, it is not yet certain whether she has decided to sign with a different artist management agency or will establish her own independent company like her bandmates Jennie and Lisa.